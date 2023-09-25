Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Politicians need to consider whether the United Nations Refugee Convention is still “fit for our modern age”, Suella Braverman is set to say during a visit to the US.

The home secretary will question whether the landmark international protocol of 1951 – the basis of the global asylum system – should be reformed in a provocative speech on Tuesday.

Ms Braverman will use her address at the American Enterprise Institute, a centre-right think tank in Washington DC, to set out a new blueprint for international efforts to tackle the refugee crisis.

The senior cabinet minister has previously taken aim at the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) signed in 1950 – claiming it is thwarting the efforts of Rishi Sunak’s government to send asylum seekers on one-way flights to Rwanda.

Ms Braverman is set to describe the UN convention as “an incredible achievement of its age” – but will suggest it needs to be reformed to stop it offering such wide and generous protections.

“But more than 70 years on, we now live in a completely different time,” she will say. “According to analysis by Nick Timothy and Karl Williams for the Centre for Policy Studies, it now confers the notional right to move to another country upon at least 780 million people.

“It is therefore incumbent upon politicians and thought leaders to ask whether the Refugee Convention, and the way it has come to be interpreted through our courts, is fit for our modern age. Or whether it is in need of reform.”

The home secretary will also argue that tests for how refugees are defined have changed, suggesting that the threshold for claiming asylum had been lowered to “simply being gay, or a woman”.

Home secretary Suella Braverman to make speech in US (PA Wire)

Ms Braverman will say: “Let me be clear, there are vast swathes of the world where it is extremely difficult to be gay, or to be a woman. Where individuals are being persecuted, it is right that we offer sanctuary.

“But we will not be able to sustain an asylum system if in effect simply being gay, or a woman, and fearful of discrimination in your country of origin is sufficient to qualify for protection.”

She is expected to add: “The status quo, where people are able to travel through multiple safe countries, and even reside in safe countries for years, while they pick their preferred destination to claim asylum, is absurd and unsustainable.”

The home secretary is also expected to use her visit this week to seek closer ties with US authorities on tackling illegal migration and people trafficking.

She will meet US homeland security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and attorney general Merrick Garland for talks on migration and national security.

The Refugee Council warned the UK should be “addressing the real issues in the asylum system, such as the record backlog, and providing safe routes for those in need of protection” rather than tearing up agreements.

But her ideas were welcomed by the chairman of campaign group Migration Watch UK. Alp Mehmet said she was right to “call out the conventions” and suggested the UK should withdraw from both the ECHR and the Refugee Convention if reforms were not made.

Nearly 24,000 people have been detected crossing the English Channel in small boats this year so far, despite Rishi Sunak’s promise to “stop the boats”, though the number of crossings are down from 2022.

The government’s plans to deal with high levels of unauthorised migration are currently stalled, with the Rwanda plan tied up in the courts.

Attempts to accommodate 500 migrants on a barge off the Dorset coast are on pause after deadly bacteria Legionella was detected onboard.