Britain’s biggest police force has stood down a plan to use military back-up after enough firearms officers returned for it to cover counter-terrorism duties.

Soldiers had been on standby after scores of Metropolitan Police officers stood down from firearms duties to “consider their position” after one of their colleagues was charged with murder over the death of 24-year-old Chris Kaba in south London.

But the Army has been stood down after after enough officers returned to armed duties, the force said.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “On Saturday, the Ministry of Defence agreed to provide the Met with counter-terrorism support as a contingency option.

“As of lunchtime on Monday, the number of officers who had returned to armed duties was sufficient for us to no longer require external assistance to meet our counter-terrorism responsibilities.”

Cover was drafted in from neighbouring forces over the weekend after it was claimed that around 100 of the Met’s 2,595 marksmen were refusing to perform their armed roles.

The military also agreed to help, but soldiers do not have the authority to be used for routine policing and can only be used in the case of a counter-terrorism attack or for guarding certain locations such as nuclear sites.

On Monday afternoon, a “limited number” of armed officers from other UK police forces were still providing support to the Met, the force confirmed, adding that the situation will be kept under review.

It comes as Prime Minister said that armed police need “clarity” about the legal powers they have as he backed a Home Office review announced by Suella Braverman.

Rishi Sunak said it “wouldn’t be right” for him to comment on the case of the unnamed officer, known as officer NX121, charged over the shooting of Mr Kaba last year.

Speaking to broadcasters during a visit to a community centre in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, on Monday, he said: “Our firearms officers do an incredibly difficult job.

“They are making life or death decisions in a split second to keep us safe and they deserve our gratitude for their bravery.

“Now it is important when they are using these legal powers that they do so with clarity and they have certainty about what they are doing, especially given the lethality they are using.”

More follows...