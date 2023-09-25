A police officerhas been charged with the murder of Chris Kaba in London last year. That’s all that can be said about the case, as it is “live” and any further comment is likely to impact on the judge and jury’s decision making. Saying anything more could amount to contempt of court – and may lead to the Attorney General prosecuting you.

You might think that’s sufficient clarity to offer a deterrent to those on social media for them to minimise their commentary. Not so, for the home secretary, Suella Braverman – who tweeted a thread which expressed support for firearms officers who, she acknowledged, have a difficult job.

In one view (and that of every criminal lawyer I have spoken to) she has overstepped the mark by prejudging the case and thereby potentially prejudicing it. In another view, she is merely pointing out to firearms officers that she understands the incredibly difficult task they have and trying to provide reassurance as a number of them are contemplating handing in their “ticket” to use firearms.