Scottish first minister’s in-laws leave Gaza after four weeks of ‘living nightmare’

Humza Yousaf has confirmed that his wife Nadia’s parents, who were trapped in Gaza, were able to leave the country through the Rafah crossing this morning.

The Scottish first minister’s in-laws were on Friday granted permission to leave Gaza, according to a list published by the Palestinian Border Authority.

Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla, from Dundee, were among close to 100 British nationals allowed to pass through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt.

The first minister said on Friday: “We're hugely relieved that Nadia's parents have been able to leave Gaza. We thank everyone for their messages of comfort over the past few weeks.

“Our thoughts are very much with those who can not leave and still suffering in Gaza. We will continue to raise our voices for peace.”

At least 92 British citizens, as well as 35 dependents are on the list to cross Rafah on Thursday according to a list shared with The Independent.

Also among the list of names were British citizens who have spoken to The Independent about trying the border multiple times in the past. Their family members who were not on today’s list said they had left for the border to try again.

Sources on the Egyptian side of the border said in the late morning at least two buses with around 100 people were entering Egypt.

Mr Yousaf’s in-laws travelled to Gaza to visit family prior to the conflict erupting and have been trapped there since.

Mr Yousaf's wife, Nadia El-Nakla, has reported her parents were without clean drinking water and faced "rapidly diminishing supplies".

On Wednesday, the First Minister welcomed the opening of the Rafah crossing which allowed people to leave Gaza, but at the time his in-laws were not among those permitted to do so.

The list published overnight by the Palestinian Border Authority said those named on it must be "present at 7am in the outdoor halls of the crossing to facilitate their travel".

The Foreign Office said on Thursday that more UK nationals were able to make it into Egypt after two UK aid workers managed to flee Gaza a day earlier, but declined to say how many.

More than 9,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 7 when Israel launched its military response to the atrocities committed by Hamas.

Aid agencies are battling a humanitarian crisis in the war-ravaged territory with limited resources, amid calls for the Government to increase their efforts.

It is understood Foreign Secretary James Cleverly spoke to Ayman Safadi, minister of foreign affairs in Jordan, and UAE foreign minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday about the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

He also spoke to Israel’s minister of strategic affairs, Ron Dermer, about ensuring British nationals are able to cross safely as soon as possible into Egypt, while reiterating the UK’s solidarity with Israel and its commitment to finding a two-state solution.