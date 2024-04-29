✕ Close Humza Yousaf refuses to rule out election as no confidence vote looms

Embattled Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf is set to resign at a press conference at around 12pm today after he was faced with two no confidence votes.

The Scottish National Party leader will step down at his official residence of Bute House, Edinburgh, following the collapse of a power-sharing agreement with the Scottish Greens.

The 39-year-old, who now runs a minority administration at Holyrood, sacked the Greens on Thursday and they have joined the opposition in confirming they will vote to oust him.

He reportedly rejected a potential agreement with the Alba Party under Alex Salmond as “doing a deal with the devil” and “knows it’s time for someone else” to lead his party, sources said.

He would need the support of at least one member of the opposition at Holyrood to survive the vote, which could take place as early as Wednesday.

The Scottish Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats have already said they will vote against him. The Greens are due to meet later on Monday but have repeatedly ruled out supporting him in the personal vote.