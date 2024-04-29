Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1714383776

Humza Yousaf news - live: SNP Scottish first minister ‘to resign’ today at Bute House press conference

The no-confidence vote comes after the collapse of Mr Yousaf’s power-sharing agreement with the Greens last week

Alexander Butler
Monday 29 April 2024 10:42
Humza Yousaf refuses to rule out election as no confidence vote looms

Embattled Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf is set to resign at a press conference at around 12pm today after he was faced with two no confidence votes.

The Scottish National Party leader will step down at his official residence of Bute House, Edinburgh, following the collapse of a power-sharing agreement with the Scottish Greens.

The 39-year-old, who now runs a minority administration at Holyrood, sacked the Greens on Thursday and they have joined the opposition in confirming they will vote to oust him.

He reportedly rejected a potential agreement with the Alba Party under Alex Salmond as “doing a deal with the devil” and “knows it’s time for someone else” to lead his party, sources said.

He would need the support of at least one member of the opposition at Holyrood to survive the vote, which could take place as early as Wednesday.

The Scottish Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats have already said they will vote against him. The Greens are due to meet later on Monday but have repeatedly ruled out supporting him in the personal vote.

1714383173

Scottish Conservatives will work to ‘remove SNP government from office'

Humza Yousaf has “jumped before being pushed” and the Scottish Conservatives will remove the “entire rotten SNP government” from office, a Tory MSP claimed.

Leader of the Scottish Conservatives Douglas Ross said: “We knew the best chance of winning a vote of no confidence was in Humza Yousaf himself. That’s why the Scottish Conservatives tabled it last Thursday and he’s now jumped before being pushed.

“We saw off Nicola Sturgeon and now Humza Yousaf. Now we work to remove this entire rotten SNP Government from office.”

Alexander Butler29 April 2024 10:32
1714381884

Yousaf set to give press conference today

Embattled Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf is set to give a press conference at around 12pm today after it emerged he was considering resigning.

The Scottish National Party leader will speak to reporters at his official residence of Bute House, Edinburgh, amid reports he could “call it quits” today.

It comes after the collapse of his power-sharing agreement with the Scottish Greens last week, according to senior SNP officials.

Alexander Butler29 April 2024 10:11
1714381565

New SNP-Greens coalition ‘unrealistic’, says Lorna Slater

Lorna Slater, the co-leader of the Scottish Greens, appeared to rule out striking another formal coalition deal with the SNP.

She told Sky News that “reassembling something like that after the trust has been lost between the parties I think is probably unrealistic”.

She said she hoped the SNP would replace Humza Yousaf with someone who could “command the confidence of the parliament” and lead a minority administration.

Lorna Slater (PA Wire)
Alexander Butler29 April 2024 10:06
1714380391

Humza Yousaf travelling from his home in Dundee to Edinburgh

Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf has been pictured getting into a car outside his home in Dundee, where he will travel to Edinburgh.

There is a growing presence outside his official residency of Bute House, where he is expected to give a resignation speech. It is around a 1 hour and 30 minute drive between Dundee and Edinburgh.

Alexander Butler29 April 2024 09:46
1714379433

Alex Salmond says Alba support for SNP is dependent on push for Scottish independence

Salmond says Alba support for SNP is dependent on independence push

Humza Yousaf in battle for his political future ahead of tight confidence votes at Holyrood

Alexander Butler29 April 2024 09:30
1714379115

Watch: Scottish Greens confirm they will vote against Humza Yousaf in no confidence motion

Scottish Greens confirm they will vote against Humza Yousaf in no confidence motion

First minister Humza Yousaf’s political future hangs by a thread after the Scottish Greens said they would vote against him in a motion of no confidence. The SNP leader dramatically brought the powersharing deal to an end on Thursday morning (25 April), angering the smaller pro-independence party’s leaders who accused him of “political cowardice”. At a short press conference, co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater confirmed the decision to vote against Mr Yousaf. The Bute House Agreement gave the SNP-led government a majority at Holyrood but it came under strain in recent days after the Greens said they would put the future of the deal to a vote by their members.

Alexander Butler29 April 2024 09:25
1714378937

Humza Yousaf set to resign today

Humza Yousaf is expected to announce his resignation as Scotland’s First Minister later today.

The SNP leader will quit ahead of a vote of no confidence at Holyrood which was expected to take place on Wednesday.

The result of that vote appeared to be on a knife-edge, with Mr Yousaf struggling to secure enough support to see off the attempt to oust him.

Alexander Butler29 April 2024 09:22
1714377944

‘The moment of when is perhaps upon us’, Labour MSP says

A Labour MSP has said the “moment of when” is upon Holyrood amid reports Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf will resign.

Paul O’Kane, a Labour MSP, told the Good Morning Scotland programme: “We’ve been saying across the weekend it’s a matter of when not if.

“The moment of when is perhaps upon us.This has been a story of chaos and the government is clearly in chaos and is failing the people of Scotland.”

Alexander Butler29 April 2024 09:05
1714377111

Scottish people should have chance to vote, Labour says

Scottish people should have the chance to vote in a Holyrood election due to “chaos” under the SNP, Labour’s deputy national campaign coordinator has said.

Ellie Reeves told Sky News: “No-one voted for Humza Yousaf and given all of the chaos I think there should be an election up in Scotland so that people in Scotland can have their say on what’s happening up there.

“At the moment they are being failed by an SNP government in Holyrood and a Conservative Government in Westminster.”

Alexander Butler29 April 2024 08:51
1714376130

Yousaf will ‘jump before he’s pushed’, Scottish Tory MSP says

Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf will “jump before he’s pushed” due to Tory opposition, a Scottish Conservative MSP said.

“If reports are true, Humza Yousaf will jump before he’s pushed - thanks to sustained and strong opposition from the Scottish Conservatives,” Russell Findlay MSP said.

Alexander Butler29 April 2024 08:35

