Humza Yousaf news - live: SNP Scottish first minister ‘to resign’ today at Bute House press conference
The no-confidence vote comes after the collapse of Mr Yousaf’s power-sharing agreement with the Greens last week
Embattled Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf is set to resign at a press conference at around 12pm today after he was faced with two no confidence votes.
The Scottish National Party leader will step down at his official residence of Bute House, Edinburgh, following the collapse of a power-sharing agreement with the Scottish Greens.
The 39-year-old, who now runs a minority administration at Holyrood, sacked the Greens on Thursday and they have joined the opposition in confirming they will vote to oust him.
He reportedly rejected a potential agreement with the Alba Party under Alex Salmond as “doing a deal with the devil” and “knows it’s time for someone else” to lead his party, sources said.
He would need the support of at least one member of the opposition at Holyrood to survive the vote, which could take place as early as Wednesday.
The Scottish Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats have already said they will vote against him. The Greens are due to meet later on Monday but have repeatedly ruled out supporting him in the personal vote.
Scottish Conservatives will work to ‘remove SNP government from office'
Humza Yousaf has “jumped before being pushed” and the Scottish Conservatives will remove the “entire rotten SNP government” from office, a Tory MSP claimed.
Leader of the Scottish Conservatives Douglas Ross said: “We knew the best chance of winning a vote of no confidence was in Humza Yousaf himself. That’s why the Scottish Conservatives tabled it last Thursday and he’s now jumped before being pushed.
“We saw off Nicola Sturgeon and now Humza Yousaf. Now we work to remove this entire rotten SNP Government from office.”
Yousaf set to give press conference today
Embattled Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf is set to give a press conference at around 12pm today after it emerged he was considering resigning.
The Scottish National Party leader will speak to reporters at his official residence of Bute House, Edinburgh, amid reports he could “call it quits” today.
It comes after the collapse of his power-sharing agreement with the Scottish Greens last week, according to senior SNP officials.
New SNP-Greens coalition ‘unrealistic’, says Lorna Slater
Lorna Slater, the co-leader of the Scottish Greens, appeared to rule out striking another formal coalition deal with the SNP.
She told Sky News that “reassembling something like that after the trust has been lost between the parties I think is probably unrealistic”.
She said she hoped the SNP would replace Humza Yousaf with someone who could “command the confidence of the parliament” and lead a minority administration.
Humza Yousaf travelling from his home in Dundee to Edinburgh
Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf has been pictured getting into a car outside his home in Dundee, where he will travel to Edinburgh.
There is a growing presence outside his official residency of Bute House, where he is expected to give a resignation speech. It is around a 1 hour and 30 minute drive between Dundee and Edinburgh.
Alex Salmond says Alba support for SNP is dependent on push for Scottish independence
Humza Yousaf in battle for his political future ahead of tight confidence votes at Holyrood
First minister Humza Yousaf’s political future hangs by a thread after the Scottish Greens said they would vote against him in a motion of no confidence. The SNP leader dramatically brought the powersharing deal to an end on Thursday morning (25 April), angering the smaller pro-independence party’s leaders who accused him of “political cowardice”. At a short press conference, co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater confirmed the decision to vote against Mr Yousaf. The Bute House Agreement gave the SNP-led government a majority at Holyrood but it came under strain in recent days after the Greens said they would put the future of the deal to a vote by their members.
Humza Yousaf set to resign today
Humza Yousaf is expected to announce his resignation as Scotland’s First Minister later today.
The SNP leader will quit ahead of a vote of no confidence at Holyrood which was expected to take place on Wednesday.
The result of that vote appeared to be on a knife-edge, with Mr Yousaf struggling to secure enough support to see off the attempt to oust him.
‘The moment of when is perhaps upon us’, Labour MSP says
A Labour MSP has said the “moment of when” is upon Holyrood amid reports Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf will resign.
Paul O’Kane, a Labour MSP, told the Good Morning Scotland programme: “We’ve been saying across the weekend it’s a matter of when not if.
“The moment of when is perhaps upon us.This has been a story of chaos and the government is clearly in chaos and is failing the people of Scotland.”
Scottish people should have chance to vote, Labour says
Scottish people should have the chance to vote in a Holyrood election due to “chaos” under the SNP, Labour’s deputy national campaign coordinator has said.
Ellie Reeves told Sky News: “No-one voted for Humza Yousaf and given all of the chaos I think there should be an election up in Scotland so that people in Scotland can have their say on what’s happening up there.
“At the moment they are being failed by an SNP government in Holyrood and a Conservative Government in Westminster.”
Yousaf will ‘jump before he’s pushed’, Scottish Tory MSP says
Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf will “jump before he’s pushed” due to Tory opposition, a Scottish Conservative MSP said.
“If reports are true, Humza Yousaf will jump before he’s pushed - thanks to sustained and strong opposition from the Scottish Conservatives,” Russell Findlay MSP said.
