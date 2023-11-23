Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jeremy Hunt’s economic plans have put Britain on course for drastic public sector cuts even more “painful” that the austerity period of the 2010s, top economists have warned.

The Conservative chancellor boasted of handing out the biggest tax cuts since the 1980s – but experts say he offered no credible plan to deliver the huge spending cuts now required.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said “harsh” budgetary reductions were now needed, accusing Mr Hunt of leaving a big problem for whoever is chancellor after the next general election.

The influential think tank’s director Paul Johnson said the austerity ahead would be even more severe than the Tory programme delivered by David Cameron and his chancellor George Osborne between 2010 and 2016.

Mr Johnson said: “George Osborne managed to get the size of the state back down after the financial crisis. That was painful. Doing it again will be more painful still.”

“Mr Osborne made his cuts after a decade of big spending increases. Mr Hunt – or his successor – will have no such luxury,” he added.

The IFS expert said Mr Hunt’s “successor is going to have the mother and father of a headache when it comes to making the tough decisions implied by this statement in a year or two’s time”.

The institute said the Rishi Sunak government’s tax cuts – including a 2p cut to national insurance and £11bn-a-year-tax break for businesses – were “paid for” by “pretty serious cuts across other areas of public spending”.

“How did Mr Hunt afford tax cuts when real economic forecasts got no better? He banked additional revenue from higher inflation, and pencilled in harsher cuts to public spending,” said Mr Johnson.

Leading economists were scathing about the impact of the tax giveaway – warning that Mr Hunt had left the next government a “ticking time bomb” of austerity cuts to public services.

The Office for Budgetary Responsibility (OBR) warned that Mr Hunt’s plans left £19bn-worth of real-terms spending cuts ahead, warning that it would “present challenges”.

The watchdog said it meant a 2.3 per cent a year real-terms cut to spending in the decade ahead. Unprotected departments – those outside of health and defence – would face cuts of 4.1 per cent a year in real terms.

Mr Johnson pointed out that government plans mean NHS spending is going to “continue to rise” – saying it would mean even more “sharp” cuts in other areas of public spending.

The Resolution Foundation’s chief executive Torsten Bell said Mr Hunt’s pre-election “giveaway” offers tax cuts today at the price of “implausible spending cuts tomorrow”.

And the Institute for Government said the chancellor has “abdicated his responsibility” by failing to address the spending black hole with the tax giveaway.

Mr Hunt suggested more tax cuts could be on the way ahead of the general election. The chancellor said he was able to “make a start” and hoped he will be able to “reduce the tax burden still further in the future”.