Jeremy Hunt has denied that it is fundamentally dishonest of the Tories to claim it is the largest tax cut ever for workers when the tax take is rising.

The autumn statement cuts are “dwarfed by tax rises already underway”, set to make households an average of £1,400 poorer, the Resolution Foundation said. The think-tank criticised the chancellor’s public spending freeze, asking: “What's the plan here? Abolish the criminal justice system and public transport maybe?”

Mr Hunt conceded on Thursday that “of course” taxes are going up “so we can pay down our Covid debt”, but told the BBC: “Yesterday I did make a start in bringing down the tax burden. I’ve never said that we were going to get there all in one go.”

It came as Ofgem raised its energy price cap by 5 per cent, adding £94 to an average yearly bill. Citizens Advice warned it was already helping record numbers with energy debt, and accused Mr Hunt of having “missed the opportunity to announce extra support for households who desperately need it this winter”.