Autumn statement – latest: Hunt under fire over record tax cut claim as experts say they are still going up
Chancellor denies public services will take a hit despite spending freeze in autumn statement
Jeremy Hunt has denied that it is fundamentally dishonest of the Tories to claim it is the largest tax cut ever for workers when the tax take is rising.
The autumn statement cuts are “dwarfed by tax rises already underway”, set to make households an average of £1,400 poorer, the Resolution Foundation said. The think-tank criticised the chancellor’s public spending freeze, asking: “What's the plan here? Abolish the criminal justice system and public transport maybe?”
Mr Hunt conceded on Thursday that “of course” taxes are going up “so we can pay down our Covid debt”, but told the BBC: “Yesterday I did make a start in bringing down the tax burden. I’ve never said that we were going to get there all in one go.”
It came as Ofgem raised its energy price cap by 5 per cent, adding £94 to an average yearly bill. Citizens Advice warned it was already helping record numbers with energy debt, and accused Mr Hunt of having “missed the opportunity to announce extra support for households who desperately need it this winter”.
Jeremy Hunt hails biggest tax cuts since Thatcher but plans condemned as ‘not good for growth’
Jeremy Hunt has fired the starting gun on the Conservatives’ general election campaign with what he hailed as the biggest package of tax cuts since the Thatcher era, including a boost for 27 million workers.
The chancellor announced a higher-than-expected 2 per cent reduction in national insurance contributions, which he said would save the average worker £450 a year.
But even as he was on his feet unveiling the plans, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) sharply downgraded its economic forecasts, predicting lower growth and warning that inflation will stay higher for longer.
It also said Britain is still on course for the highest overall tax burden since the Second World War, despite Mr Hunt’s giveaways.
The chancellor declared his autumn statement would help “turbo-charge” the economy, but the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) cautioned that his plans were bad for growth.
It came as:
- Mr Hunt made a £11bn-a-year tax break for firms permanent and cut taxes for the self-employed
- The chancellor maintained the triple lock, meaning state pensions will rise by 8.5 per cent
- He confirmed benefits would rise in line with September’s 6.7 per cent inflation figure
- He also extended a freeze on alcohol duty and boosted the living wage to £11.44 an hour
- But he unveiled a benefits crackdown campaigners warned will “punish” the disabled
- Rachel Reeves used The Independent’s Saatchi & Saatchi scoop to attack the Tories
For a quick recap of yesterday's news, our lobby team has this comprehensive report:
Hunt hails biggest tax cuts since 1980s but plans condemned as ‘not good for growth’
Chancellor ‘opens the door to May election’ with national insurance giveaway and hint of income tax cut in spring
Comment: Sorry, Mr Hunt, I can’t raise a glass (of relatively cheap beer) to tax cuts
Sean O’Grady fears the bad times aren’t over:
Sorry, Mr Hunt, I can’t raise a glass (of relatively cheap) beer to your tax cuts
Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement had plenty to cheer up Tory backbenchers. But for the rest of us, there was that sinking feeling that the bad times are far from over, writes Sean O’Grady
Pension pot for life idea 'would raise burden for employers’
Pension savers could have a “pot for life” under plans to tackle the problem of people building up lots of smaller pots when they move from job to job.
The Government wants to hear evidence on a lifetime provider model, which would allow people to have contributions paid into their existing pension scheme when they change employer, providing greater control over their pension.
Rachel Vahey, head of policy development at AJ Bell, said: “The biggest sticking point to these proposals is the burden on employers. Currently, UK firms of all sizes – from corner shops to multinationals – are required to set up a workplace pension scheme for their staff.
“This is already a significant administrative undertaking. But forcing both large and small businesses to connect to any pension scheme an employee chooses could significantly increase that burden.”
Watch: Hunt says Budget means biggest UK tax cuts since 1980s
Mr Hunt said the Budget meant the biggest tax cuts since the 1980s, but Paul Johnson, of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), said it was a “tiny bit cheeky”:
Tax projection calculator: See how autumn statement will affect you
The Independent’s Budget calculator, created by tax advisory firm Blick Rothenberg, below will help you to determine whether you are better or worse off following the autumn statement:
Tax projection calculator: See how Jeremy Hunt’s Budget will affect you
Enter your details to see whether you’re better or worse off following chancellor’s budget as he cuts national insurance
One Nation Tories praise ‘compassionate’ budget
Tory moderates in the One Nation group praised Mr Hunt. Deputy leader Stephen Hammond said the chancellor’s moves were both “fiscally responsible” and “compassionate” – pointing to the boost for living wage and benefits being uprated with a higher inflation figure.
“Today’s statement reflects the importance of controlling inflation but at the same time brings welcome relief to families and businesses,” he said.
House prices forecast to fall by thousands of pounds next year
House prices are set to fall by thousands of pounds next year as interest rates remain high, forecasters have said:
What Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement means for house prices explained
Forecasters delivered disappointing news for homeowners as they are set to lose thousands next year
IFS: Tax cuts ‘not recipe for good public finances management’
Jeremy Hunt’s tax cuts amid uncertain times are “not a recipe for good management of the public finances”, one of the UK’s top think tanks has warned.
The influential Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said “the prudent thing to do” would have been to use the financial headroom to “build a larger buffer into his plans”. Instead Mr Hunt relied on the government’s “poorly designed and loose fiscal target” to pay for tax cuts that will hamstring whoever is chancellor after the next election, it said.
“That might make for good politics. It does not make for good policymaking,” IFS director Paul Johnson added.
In a scathing verdict on Mr Hunt’s autumn statement, Mr Johnson said: “There’s a material risk that those plans prove undeliverable and today’s tax cuts will not prove to be sustainable.”
And he noted that despite the significant cut to national insurance, “these tax cuts won’t be enough to prevent this from being the biggest tax-raising parliament in modern times”.
