SNP’s Ian Blackford ejected from parliament for saying Boris Johnson misled MPs

The leader of the SNP’s Westminster group has been ejected from the House of Commons for saying Boris Johnson misled parliament over No 10 parties.
Ian Blackford refused to withdraw his comments in an exchange with the Speaker Lindsay Hoyle and was excluded under standing orders.
He had said Mr Johnson had “wilfully, wilfully mislead parliament”.
MPs are officially banned from accusing each other of lying or deliberately misleading the Commons during parliamentary debates.
Speaker Sir Lindsay repeatedly challenged Mr Blackford to withdraw the comments and state that Mr Johnson had only “inadvertently” led the House of Commons.
But Mr Blackford said: "It's not my fault if the Prime Minister can't be trusted to tell the truth."
Amid a backdrop of raucous shouting from the Tory benches, Sir Lindsay said: "Under the power given to me by standing order number 43 I order the honourable member to withdraw immediately from the House."
Mr Blackford walked out the chamber before the Speaker had finished, with Sir Lindsay noting: "It's all right, we don't need to bother."
More follows...
