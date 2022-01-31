Theresa May asks Boris Johnson if he didn’t understand Covid rules or thought he was exempt

Prime minister was grilled by MPs in Commons on Monday afternoon

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
,Ashley Cowburn
Monday 31 January 2022 16:09
Comments
Theresa May tells PM he either didn't understand Covid rules or thought he was exempt

Theresa May has launched a devastating broadside against Boris Johnson in the wake of an investigation into rule breaking at Downing Street.

Speaking in the Commons on Monday afternoon the former Conservative prime minister asked Mr Johnson whether he did not understand Covid rules – or thought he was exempt.

Moments after the publication of Whitehall mandarin Sue Gray’s report was published, Ms May said it showed No 10 “was not observing the regulations they had imposed on members of the public”.

She added: “so either my right honourable friend had not read the rules or didn’t understand what they meant and others around him, or they didn’t think the rules applied to Number 10. Which was it?”

Mr Johnson replied: “With the greatest respect to my right honourable friend, no, that is not what the Gray report says. But I suggest that she waits to see the conclusion of the inquiry. “

Recommended

In fact, the top civil servant’s report concluded that "a number of these gatherings should not have been allowed to take place or to develop in the way that they did".

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

Other Tories joined the chorus of criticism against the prime minister. Former Conservative cabinet minister, Andrew Mitchell, also told the prime minister he no longer “enjoys my support”.

Senior Conservative MP Sir Bernard Jenkin said Tory backbenchers “need no reminder” about how to “dispose of a failing leader”. He called for a streamlined No 10 and warned the PM: “It is on results over the next few months on which he will be judged.”

Conservative MPs are said to have been awaiting the findings of Sue Gray’s report before deciding whether to trigger a leadership challenge against Mr Johnson.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in