Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The IMF has slashed the UK’s economic growth forecast in a fresh blow to Rachel Reeves, upping the ante as the chancellor prepares to hold talks in Washington this week.

Ms Reeves is expected to have her first face-to-face meeting with her US counterpart, treasury secretary Scott Bessent, as she pursues a new economic agreement the UK hopes can offset some of disastrous cost of Donald Trump’s trade tariffs.

But the news of the brutal downgrade, more severe than the prediction for the rest of Europe, will increase the pressure on the chancellor to secure a deal – or face the spectre of tax rises or even more spending cuts later this year.

open image in gallery Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves will travel to Washington, DC (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

Ms Reeves had hoped to use this week’s visit to Washington to try to turn around Britain’s economic fortunes.

The government has been warning about the need to get growth into the economy for months.

But the IMF downgrade lays bare the effects of the US President’s trade tariffs, which have wreaked havoc on the world economy since they were announced and then, at least partially, paused.

James Smith, research director at the respected Resolution Foundation think tank, told The Independent: “What really stands out here is how much tariffs will hurt the economy, that is what is coming out from the IMF’s report.”

And he warned there could be more bad news ahead. Asked if there was the possibility of more IMF downgrades in the future, he said: “Potentially. And if there is an all-out trade war, then for sure that is the way it will go.”

open image in gallery Reeves is expected to meet US treasury secretary Scott Bessent ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The IMF predicted growth will stall by 0.5 per cent in 2025, with a further downgrade of 0.1 per cent in 2026. The downgrade means the economy will grow by just 1.1 per cent next year, and 1.4 per cent the year after.

The organisation blamed rising government borrowing costs as a result of Trump’s tariffs as well as higher inflation and high energy costs in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Already the downgrade, of 0.5 per cent, threatens to almost wipe out the fiscal headroom Ms Reeves created in her spring statement last month, meaning she risks having to make further controversial spending cuts or raise taxes in her budget later this year.

Trade expert David Henig said the IMF’s forecast increased the pressure on the chancellor to secure a deal in the US - as well as with other countries.

He told The Independent it was “obviously good if we can avoid as many tariffs as possible, but some of this will be a global effect emphasising also the need to strengthen other trade relations”.

In response to the IMF’s verdict, a defiant Ms Reeves pointed to the fact that the report “clearly shows that the world has changed”.

open image in gallery A defiant Ms Reeves said the ‘world has changed’ in the wake of President Donald Trump’s tariffs ( REUTERS )

In Washington, where the chancellor will also take part in the IMF’s spring meetings with other G7 and G20 countries, she is expected to make a robust case for free trade in response to Trump’s tariffs. And in her talks with Mr Bessent, she is expected to urge the Trump administration to cut tariffs on UK car and steel exports as well as fast track negotiations for an economic agreement.

British officials believe they are unlikely to secure an exemption from Trump’s 10 per cent global tariff, but they hope to be cut a deal to reduce the 25 per cent rates he has announced on cars entering the US. Before leaving the UK Ms Reeves made clear she would not accept a bad deal, following warnings the US wants the UK to accept goods such as chlorinated chicken, which previous governments have ruled out, saying: “Any deal that is able to be secured will always have front and centre British national interest.”

While Ms Reeves is expected to discuss the potential economic agreement with the US, no breakthrough is expected on this trip.

But the chancellor will hope she can set the wheels in motion enough to limit the fallout on the already struggling British economy.