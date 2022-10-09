Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Public backs higher immigration to deliver growth, Cabinet minister insists amid split

Nadhim Zahawi wants more engineers for infrastructure projects and international students – moves criticised by home secretary

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Sunday 09 October 2022 10:44
Comments
Nadhim Zahawi calls for unity as any delay in government plans would ‘end in defeat’

The public backs higher skilled immigration if it will deliver economic growth, a Liz Truss ally has insisted, amid a Cabinet split on the crucial issue.

Nadhim Zahawi called for looser rules to allow in more engineers to deliver infrastructure projects and backed high numbers of international students – both criticised by Suella Braverman, the home secretary.

“International students are a plus and really positive for our universities and our communities,” the Cabinet Office minister said.

The prime minister’s self-declared “chief operating officer” added: “Let’s look at gigabit broadband. We need more engineers who can splice the actual technology together to deliver gigabit broadband.

“If we need another 200 or 300 engineers to come in to be able to do that at pace, I think people will support that,” he told Sky News.

Recommended

The comments come after The Independent revealed No 10 is attempting to sideline the home secretary to thwart her hostility to relaxed immigration rules – which Ms Truss sees as vital to her growth plan.

Business leaders pushing for more foreign workers to plug huge labour shortages have been urged to ignore the Home Office and lobby other departments to “make their case”.

In morning interviews, Mr Zahawi also:

* Suggested the next general election will be in autumn 2024 – saying the crisis-hit Truss government has “24 months to deliver”.

* Dismissed fears of energy blackouts as “highly unlikely” – saying: “I’m confident that, come Christmas, come the bad weather, we will continue to be in that resilient place.”

* Confirmed No 10 blocked a public information campaign to encourage households to save energy – saying it would not be “prudent” to spend the £14m suggested by Jacob Rees-Mogg, the business secretary.

* Said Conor Burns has been treated fairly after he was sacked – rather than suspended from the government – while a misconduct complaint is investigated.

* Declined to say whether he backed a call from a health expert for people to avoid visiting vulnerable relatives, as Covid rates soar – but said they should “be sensible”.

* Called the Truss government “a new administration” – when it was pointed out the Tories have been in power for 12 years.

Mr Zahawi dismissed suggestions that the prime minister’s position is in peril – despite admitting there is “plotting” – telling the BBC: “No, I think what the party will do is get behind Liz Truss.”

Recommended

Asked if he could contemplate the Tory party asking Boris Johnson to come back, he said: “No I can’t. I think the previous prime minister is rightly telling anyone who is willing to listen... telling all colleagues ‘get behind Liz’”.

Mr Zahawi denied Ms Braverman and Penny Mordaunt, another defeated leadership candidate, had fuelled Cabinet infighting, saying: “We have Cabinet collective responsibility.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in