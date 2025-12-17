Inflation falls more than expected to 3.2% as official figures released – latest
Falling food prices helped drag inflation down
Inflation eased further than expected last month after a dip in food costs helped offset a jump in hotel prices.
The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation has fallen to 3.2 per cent in November, down from 3.6 per cent in October, according to figures announced on Wednesday morning.
This means prices across the UK are continuing to rise, but at a slower rate than before. Inflation remained elevated throughout the summer, but October marked a turning point with the CPI rate dropping for the first time in five months.
Economists think that slightly lower prices in supermarkets will have helped inflation cool further last month.
Rob Wood and Elliott Jordan-Doak, economists for Pantheon Macroeconomics, said that “food prices falling month-on-month” will help “drag inflation down” in November.
What does a fall in inflation mean?
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has reported a fall in inflation this morning.
The figure sits at 3.2 per cent, down from 3.6 per cent in October.
This means that while prices are still rising, they are rising more slowly than they were earlier this year.
Sanjay Raja, chief UK economist for Deutsche Bank, said we saw a “peak” in inflation in August, but that the figures represent a downward trend.
“Autumn Budget measures have lowered our projections for inflation for next year – particularly in the spring. Lower energy prices have also helped lower our projections,” he said.
“We see CPI landing pretty close to target from spring next year before more sustainably returning to target in 2027.”
Lower food and tobacco prices contributed to fall, ONS economists say
Lower prices for items such as food and tobacco have helped contribute to last month’s falling inflation, economists have said.
The Office for National Statistics’ chief economist Grant Fitzner said decreases were seen particularly for cakes, biscuits, and breakfast cereals.
