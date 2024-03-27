Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

MPs have launched a fresh bid for an investigation into Sir Keir Starmer‘s handling of last month's Gaza ceasefire vote, which led to chaotic scenes in the Commons.

A parliamentary motion signed by more than 50 MPs is calling for the privileges committee to investigate "whether undue pressure” was placed on the Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

It has been signed by a number of senior Tories as well as the Westminster leaders of two parties – the SNP and Plaid.

The Labour leader has previously denied that he "threatened the Speaker in any way” over the contentious vote.

There were angry scenes at Westminster after Sir Lindsay was accused of ripping up the parliamentary rule book to select a Labour amendment on the war in the Middle East.

Had the Speaker not acted Sir Keir could have faced a potentially damanging rebellion, as a number of members of his frontbench broke ranks to back a ceasfire. In the wake of the row, the Speaker was accused of breaking Commons rules to benefit Labour and dozens of MPs signed a petition calling for a vote of no confidence in his leadership.

He later apologised saying he had made a mistake.

But he said he had been acting with good intentions, after threats were made to the safety of MPs.

The motion, submitted by senior Conservative MP William Wragg, says: “This House notes the Speaker’s decision on selection and calling of amendments on 21 February 2024 was not in accordance with the established precedent for Opposition days”.

“And accordingly considers that... the matter of whether undue pressure was placed on Mr Speaker in relation to the decision on selection and calling of amendments on 21 February, should be referred to the Committee of Privileges.”

Sir Lindsay is also under pressure after he failed to call Diane Abbott, the former Labour MP who now sits as an independent, during a discussion of alleged racist remarks made about her by a Labour donor.