Sir Lindsay Hoyle is clinging on to his role as Commons speaker as Keir Starmer was forced to deny using threats to ensure Labour got its way on a vote on Gaza.

MPs are demanding Sir Lindsay be stripped of his post after he was accused of ‘hijacking’ a debate on the war and ripping up parliamentary procedure to favour Labour.

Downing Street repeatedly refused to say whether Rishi Sunak had confidence in the speaker, while 60 MPs have signed a motion demanding his head following chaotic scenes in parliament.

As the row deepened, the Labour leader said he had “simply urged” the ex-Labour MP to allow the “broadest possible debate” on a motion calling for a ceasefire.

As he fought to keep his job, Sir Lindsay again took the extraordinary step of apologising to MPs, saying he had made the “wrong decision” and blaming “frightening” threats to MPs’ safety.

He said he “never, ever wanted to go through a situation where I pick up a phone to find a friend of whatever side has been murdered by a terrorist”.

He added: “I also don’t want another attack on this House. I was in the chair on that day. I have seen, I have witnessed.

“I won’t share the details but the details of the things that have been brought to me are absolutely frightening on all members of this House, on all sides. I have a duty of care and I say that and if my mistake is looking after members, I am guilty. I am guilty because… I have a duty of care that I will carry out to protect people. It is the protection that led me to make a wrong decision.”

But the leader of the third largest party at Westminster, the SNP’s Stephen Flynn called on him to resign.

Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the house, accused Sir Keir of pressuring the speaker.

Ms Mordaunt blamed “weak and fickle” Sir Keir for the scenes that saw Tory and SNP MPs storming out of the chamber.

But she refused to pile in amid mounting pressure on Sir Lindsay, branding him a "decent man", adding: “The speaker came to this House last night, he took responsibility for his actions, he apologised, he is reflecting on what has happened and he’s meeting with all parties.

“And I hope that everyone who was involved in those events yesterday, and the consequences of them, will also reflect on their actions and take responsibility for them.”

She claimed that Sir Keir is "happy to do what he knows to be wrong".

Sir Lindsay Hoyle apologised to MPs after overseeing chaos in the House of Commons (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire)

Speaking at a train depot in Sussex, Sir Keir said: "I can categorically tell you that I did not threaten the Speaker in any way whatsoever.”

Senior Tory Will Wragg, who submitted the no confidence motion in Sir Lindsay, called for a vote on whether he should be replaced.

It came as Downing Street repeatedly refused to say whether Rishi Sunak retains confidence in Sir Lindsay.

Mr Sunak's official spokesman said: "The prime minister's focus is on addressing the situation in the Middle East.”

Earlier, health minister Maria Caulfield refused to back him, saying she “would struggle to support him” going forward.

Ms Caulfield, who backed Sir Lindsay to replace John Bercow as speaker in 2019, said his position is now “difficult”.

The row erupted Sir Lindsay broke with Commons convention on Wednesday night to let MPs vote on Labour’s proposal for a ceasefire - as well as motions from the SNP and the government.

He was accused of caving to pressure from Sir Keir Starmer and other top Labour figures to put the party’s motion to a vote, amid fears many Labour MPs would rebel and back the SNP’s ceasefire motion.

The decision resulted in chaos in the Commons, with Tory and SNP MPs walking out of the chamber in protest allowing Labour’s ceasefire motion to pass without a vote.

When Sir Lindsay announced his decision, against the advice of the Commons clerk, he was met with howls of “shame” and “bring back Bercow”. He has since come under intense pressure to quit, and a no confidence motion in him has been backed by 60 MPs.

He is due to party leaders on Thursday in a bid to rebuild confidence in his impartiality.

Health minister Maria Caulfield backed Sir Lindsay’s bid to become speaker, but refused to say she has confidence in him going forward (Lucy North/PA Wire)

Labour’s national campaign coordinator Pat McFadden said Sir Lindsay was “taking the rap” for the Conservatives’ decision to boycott the votes. He also told Times Radio it was “absolute nonsense” to suggest Sir Lindsay was strong-armed into his decision by Labour figures.

I apologise for how it’s ended up Sir Lindsay Hoyle

Despite Sir Lindsay’s apology after a day of unedifying scenes in the Commons, he continues to face calls to resign.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s amendment calling for a ceasefire was passed by MPs (PA Wire)

The vote marked the first time the Commons formally backed an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, though the Government does not have to adopt the position as the vote is not binding.

The SNP were ultimately unable to vote on their proposition calling for “an immediate ceasefire”, which was meant to be the focus of their Opposition Day.

Mr Flynn has also called for an investigation as he appeared to suggest Sir Keir and Labour’s chief whip had exerted pressure on Sir Lindsay, a former Labour MP, ahead of his decision to pick the party’s amendment for debate.

Had the Speaker not chosen it, Labour MPs in favour of a ceasefire could have been pushed to back the SNP motion, in a repeat of a major rebellion against the Labour leadership in November.