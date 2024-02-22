✕ Close SNP and Conservative MPs walk out of the Commons over the speaker’s handling of the Gaza vote

A motion of no confidence in Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle has now been signed by more than 50 MPs, after he broke with convention to allow a vote on Labour’s Gaza ceasefire amendment.

The speaker apologised to the House of Commons after the chamber descended into chaos, with MPs walking out in protest at his handling of the debate.

It centred on his decision to select Labour’s bid to amend the SNP motion calling for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza and Israel, which was later passed without vote.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt blamed the Labour Party for chaotic scenes in the Commons on Wednesday.

Speaking in the Commons, she said: “This House will never bow to extremists, threats, or intimidation. It has not, it will not, it must not.

“And I would ask all honourable members not to do this House a further disservice by suggesting that the shameful events that took place yesterday were anything other than party politics on behalf of the Labour Party.”

She earlier claimed Sir Lindsay had “hijacked” the debate and “undermined the confidence” of the House. As a result, she withdrew the government’s amendment, which sparked a walk-out of Tory and SNP MPs from the chamber.