Lindsay Hoyle’s future in turmoil after Gaza ceasefire vote as over 50 MPs back no-confidence motion – live
Chaos broke out in parliament over speaker’s handling of debate on Gaza ceasefire
SNP and Conservative MPs walk out of the Commons over the speaker’s handling of the Gaza vote
A motion of no confidence in Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle has now been signed by more than 50 MPs, after he broke with convention to allow a vote on Labour’s Gaza ceasefire amendment.
The speaker apologised to the House of Commons after the chamber descended into chaos, with MPs walking out in protest at his handling of the debate.
It centred on his decision to select Labour’s bid to amend the SNP motion calling for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza and Israel, which was later passed without vote.
Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt blamed the Labour Party for chaotic scenes in the Commons on Wednesday.
Speaking in the Commons, she said: “This House will never bow to extremists, threats, or intimidation. It has not, it will not, it must not.
“And I would ask all honourable members not to do this House a further disservice by suggesting that the shameful events that took place yesterday were anything other than party politics on behalf of the Labour Party.”
She earlier claimed Sir Lindsay had “hijacked” the debate and “undermined the confidence” of the House. As a result, she withdrew the government’s amendment, which sparked a walk-out of Tory and SNP MPs from the chamber.
Ireland tells UN’s top courts states must oblige to bring end to ‘Israel’s serious breach'
Ireland has told the UN’s top court that states are obliged to co-operate to bring an end to “Israel’s serious breach” of its duty to respect the rights of Palestinian people.
Irish attorney general Rossa Fanning said states are obliged not to render aid or assistance in maintaining this situation.
He said it was Ireland’s view that all states are required to review trading relationships with settlements in the OPT, requiring them to take steps to prevent trade which maintains settlement activity or implicitly legitimises Israel’s annexation of that territory.
Mr Fanning also told the International Court of Justice that Israel’s military occupation of the OPT since 1967 has involved extensive, permanent and deliberate settlement building.
He said: “Neither the duration of the occupation nor the scale and extent of settlement activity is, in Ireland’s view, justified or permitted by the law regulating the use of force in self defence.
“Indeed, if the security of one people can only be achieved by the occupation over so many decades of the territory of another people, one has to wonder whether there can be any military solution to the problem that it purports to address. In our view, the only effective solution to the problem can be a political one.”
‘We have nothing to eat’: Desperate Gaza children march against bombing and food shortages
Young children in Gaza have marched in protest against bombardment of the war-torn enclave and ongoing food shortages.
A video taken on Wednesday morning showed a group of boys and girls calling for an end to Israel’s siege, as the reported dead toll in Gaza approaches 30,000 since the 7 October Hamas attacks.
They held homemade posters, shouted and banged sticks on saucepans and trays as they walked past rubble and destroyed vehicles in northern Gaza.
Athena Stavrou has more:
‘We want food’: Desperate Gaza children march against bombing and food shortages
Children were seen holding homemade posters, shouting and banging sticks on saucepans to garner attention
John Rentoul: Speaker would have faced sack by Starmer if he had not caved in on Gaza debate
While hostages languish in tunnels and another bit of Gaza is reduced to rubble, the British House of Commons did what it does best: played with words and argued about procedure.
Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the speaker, announced that all three main parties could have a vote on their form of words on the conflict between Israel and Hamas, writes John Rentoul.
There was uproar because this was a breach of convention. Indeed, the noisiest protests came when he said that the rules of the Commons were “outdated”.
Speaker would have faced sack by Starmer if he had not caved in on Gaza debate
Sir Lindsay Hoyle tried to change the rules to help Labour avoid a split vote over a Gaza ceasefire but ended up pleading for his job, writes John Rentoul
An ‘appalling day for British Parliament’- Jeremy Corbyn
Jeremy Corbyn has criticised Parliament after the Commons descended into chaos on Wednesday.
However, he added the day was “much, much worse for the people of Gaza, who are dying slowly and painfully from dehydration, disease and starvation”.
Standards watchdog investigates Tory MP accused of misusing taxpayers’ money
Parliament’s standards watchdog has launched an investigation into pensions minister Paul Maynard, following allegations that he used his taxpayer-funded constituency office as a Tory campaign headquarters.
Following an initial six-week assessment of the allegations, the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority ’s compliance officer has now announced a full-scale probe into whether he broke expenses rules.
The Sunday Times, which broke the story in January, reported that the Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP claimed rent expenses for an office that doubles up as his local Conservative Party association’s headquarters.
Tory minister urges Lindsay Hoyle to ‘come clean’ about discussions prior to vote
Tory health minister Maria Caulfield has urged Sir Lindsay Hoyle to “come clean” about what discussions were had before the vote – amid Tory and SNP suggestions that Labour sought to influence his decision.
Who is Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons speaker embroiled in the Gaza ceasefire vote row?
Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has found himself at the centre of a political storm this week following his controversial and unprecedented decision to allow MPs to vote on a Labour amendment to the SNP’s Gaza ceasefire motion.
Hoyle become Speaker of the House of Commons in November 2019, beating rival Labour MP Chris Bryant with 60 per cent of the final vote. In his acceptance speech, he said he would be a “transparent” speaker, telling MPs that “this House will change, but it will change for the better”.
Until recent events, Hoyle has remained a largely uncontroversial speaker. His predecessor John Bercow had been accused of bullying during his time in the role, with an independent panel upholding many of the allegations against him.
Hoyle has made clear his aim of distinguishing himself from predecessor: “I’ve come into this job as a referee”, he said after his election. “It shouldn’t be about me, it’s about the Chamber”.
My colleague Albert Toth has everything you need to know about the Commons speaker, his life and political career:
Lindsay Hoyle: Who is the Commons speaker embroiled in the Gaza ceasefire vote row?
The Commons speaker has been regarded as mostly uncontroversial and unbiased – until now
Ben Wallace backs Sir Lindsay Hoyle and attacks Keir Starmer
Senior Tory Ben Wallace has backed Sir Lindsay Hoyle and instead attacked Labour, asking: “Is it one rule for Starmer and one for the rest of us?”
SNP Commons leader ‘yet to be called for meeting with Sir Lindsay Hoyle'
SNP Commons leader Stephen Flynn has yet to be called for a meeting with Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Sky News’s political editor reports.
Mr Flynn has said he will take significant convincing that the Speaker's position is “not now intolerable” and claimed his party had been treated with “complete and utter contempt”.
He also called for an investigation as he appeared to suggest Sir Keir and Labour's chief whip had exerted pressure on the Speaker, a former Labour MP, ahead of his decision.
