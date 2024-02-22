Commons Speaker under pressure after Gaza vote chaos

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Tory minister has refused to back Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle after his handling of a vote on whether there should be a ceasefire in Gaza.

Health minister Maria Caulfield said she was “disappointed” in Sir Lindsay and “would struggle to support him” going forward.

Ms Caulfield, who backed Sir Lindsay to replace John Bercow as speaker in 2019, said his position is now “difficult”.

It came after Sir Lindsay broke with Commons convention on Wednesday night to let MPs vote on Labour’s proposal for a ceasefire - as well as motions from the SNP and the government.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle apologised to MPs after overseeing chaos in the House of Commons (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire)

He was accused of caving to pressure from Sir Keir Starmer and other top Labour figures to put the party’s motion to a vote, after tens of MPs had threatened to rebel and back the SNP’s ceasefire motion.

The decision resulted in chaos in the Commons, with Tory and SNP MPs walking out of the chamber in protest allowing Labour’s ceasefire motion to pass without a vote.

When Sir Lindsay announced his decision, against the advice of the Commons clerk, he was met with howls of “shame” and “bring back Bercow”. He has since come under intense pressure to quit, and a no confidence motion in him has been backed by around 40 Tory and SNP MPs.

Sir Lindsay has apologised, telling MPs it was “never in my intention for it to end up like this”, and will meet party leaders on Thursday in a bid to rebuild confidence in the speaker’s impartiality.

But, asked about the row on Thursday morning, Ms Caulfield refused to back Sir Lindsay, telling Sky News: “I have concerns, I’ll be honest.

“I did vote for him, but I am disappointed in his actions, there is no doubt about it... disappointed and surprised as well, because that is not normally how Sir Lindsay would behave.

Health minister Maria Caulfield backed Sir Lindsay’s bid to become speaker, but refused to say she has confidence in him going forward (Lucy North/PA Wire)

“I would struggle now to support him, but let’s see what happens in the next 24 to 48 hours.”

Labour’s national campaign coordinator Pat McFadden hit back, claiming Sir Lindsay was “taking the rap” for the Conservatives’ decision to boycott the votes. He also told Times Radio it was “absolute nonsense” to suggest Sir Lindsay was strong-armed into his decision by Labour figures.

I apologise for how it’s ended up Sir Lindsay Hoyle

Despite Sir Lindsay’s apology after a day of unedifying scenes in the Commons, he continues to face calls to resign.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt launched a bitter attack on Sir Lindsay, claiming he had “hijacked” the debate and “undermined the confidence” of the House in its long-standing rules.

The two could come face to face again on Thursday when she delivers a business statement in the Commons.

Tensions boiled over on Wednesday when Sir Lindsay decided the Commons would first vote on Labour’s amendment before moving on to further votes on the SNP’s original motion and then a Government proposal seeking an “immediate humanitarian pause”.

He disregarded warnings from the House of Commons Clerk over the unprecedented nature of the move, which provoked uproar in the chamber.

Labour’s amendment ended up passing unopposed without a formal vote after the Government pulled its participation.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s amendment calling for a ceasefire was passed by MPs (PA Wire)

It marked the first time the Commons formally backed an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, though the Government does not have to adopt the position as the vote is not binding.

The SNP were ultimately unable to vote on their proposition calling for “an immediate ceasefire”, which was meant to be the focus of their Opposition Day.

SNP MPs and some Conservatives walked out of the debate in protest at the Speaker’s handling of the matter in extraordinary scenes.

After calls for him to return to the chamber to explain his move, Sir Lindsay apologised to MPs and vowed to hold talks with senior party figures.

Amid shouts of “resign”, he said: “I thought I was doing the right thing and the best thing, and I regret it, and I apologise for how it’s ended up.”

He said he took the decision to allow all sides to “express their views” and that he was “very, very concerned about the security” of MPs who have received personal threats over their stance on the Gaza conflict.

But SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said he would take significant convincing that the Speaker’s position was “not now intolerable” and claimed his party had been treated with “complete and utter contempt”.

He also called for an investigation as he appeared to suggest Sir Keir and Labour’s chief whip had exerted pressure on Sir Lindsay, a former Labour MP, ahead of his decision to pick the party’s amendment for debate.

Had the Speaker not chosen it, Labour MPs in favour of a ceasefire could have been pushed to back the SNP motion, in a repeat of a major rebellion against the Labour leadership in November.

However, Labour frontbencher John Healey told BBC Newsnight it was “totally untrue that he (the Speaker) was put under pressure”.