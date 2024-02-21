Sir Lindsay Hoyle expresses ‘regret’ after Commons chaos over Gaza vote

Sir Lindsay Hoyle apologised to the House of Commons after chaos ensued during a debate over a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Commons Speaker faced shouts of “resign” from both sides of the House after selecting Labour’s bid to amend an SNP motion calling for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza and Israel.

It had been expected Sir Lindsay would select only the government’s amendment seeking an “immediate humanitarian pause” to the Israel-Hamas conflict, which could pave the way for a more permanent end to fighting.

“I thought I was doing the right thing and the best thing, and I regret it, and I apologise for how it’s ended up,” Sir Lindsay said.