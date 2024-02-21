Relief for Starmer as Labour allowed to vote on own Gaza ceasefire motion

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sir Keir Starmer has avoided potentially the biggest rebellion of his leadership after Labour MPs were given the chance to vote for the party’s own amendment to an SNP motion calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Labour leader had been warned tens of Labour MPs could rebel on Wednesday over the SNP motion, which calls for an immediate ceasefire in the conflict, the release of all hostages held by Hamas and “an end to the collective punishment of the Palestinian people”.

Under growing pressure, Sir Keir hardened his stance on Israel’s invasion in recent days to also call for an immediate ceasefire.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has had his amendment to the SNP’s Gaza ceasefire motion chosen (Dan Kitwood/PA) (PA Wire)

Labour submitted an amendment to the SNP’s motion which also called for a ceasefire, but stopped short of accusing Israel of “collective punishment” and stressed that Israel “cannot be expected to cease fighting if Hamas continues with violence”.

Sir Keir’s approach was thrown into jeopardy hours before the looming vote when the government tabled its own amendment – which under typical parliamentary procedure would supercede Labour’s, leaving his MPs with the choice of either backing the SNP, Tories, or abstaining on calls for a ceasefire.

But, in a huge relief for Sir Keir, Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle announced that, in an “exceptional” move, MPs will be given the chance to vote on Labour’s amendments.

Sir Lindsay was met with howls of “shame” and “bring back [former Commons speaker John] Bercow” from Tory and SNP MPs, who felt he had sided with Labour in order to let Sir Keir save face.

MPs will now be allowed to vote on Labour’s position, followed by the SNP’s and the government’s, meaning Labour MPs facing pressure in their constituencies can vote for a ceasefire in Gaza without rebelling against Sir Keir.

Sir Lindsay said it was a “highly sensitive subject” on which “feelings are running high”.

“I think it is important on this occasion that the House is able to consider the widest possible range of options,” he said.

Sir Lindsay added: “I have therefore decided to select the amendments both in the name of the prime minister and in the name of the leader of the opposition.”

But Tory MP William Wragg, chairman of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, tabled a so-called early day motion saying: “That this house has no confidence in Mr Speaker.”

Sir Lindsay’s top adviser Tom Goldsmith had advised the Speaker against giving MPs a vote on Labour’s amendment, saying it represented a “departure from the long-established convention”.

The Clerk of the House said he recognised the Speaker’s discredtion and that he was “ motivated by giving the House the widest choice of decisions”.

But he added: “ I know that you understand why I feel compelled to point out that long-established conventions are not being followed in this case.”

Sir Keir has been facing growing pressure from his own MPs to back a ceasefire in Gaza, having appeared in recent days to be outflanked to the left by foreign secretary David Cameron, with his shift in stance last weekend then arguably overshadowed by Prince William’s surprise intervention calling for urgent peace.