Labour leader Keir Starmer delivered a speech at the Scottish Labour Conference in Glasgow today (18 February), where he took the opportunity to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"A ceasefire that lasts. That is what must happen now. The fighting must stop now," he said, reflecting on his time at the Munich Security Conference.

"Not just for now, not just for a pause, but permanently."

MPs will vote on a second SNP-led motion on an immediate ceasefire in Gaza this week.