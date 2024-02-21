Speaker apologises after House of Commons descends into chaos over Gaza ceasefire votes - live
Labour’s amendment to the SNP’s motion calling for a ceasefire has been approved by the Commons - but not before chaos broke out over the handling of the debate
Sir Lindsay Hoyle has apologised after the House of Commons descended into chaos with Government and SNP MPs walking out of the chamber in protest at his handling of the Gaza ceasefire debate.
After several vocal critcisms and heckling, he returned to the House to tell MPs: “I have tried to do what I thought was the right thing for all sides of this House. It is regrettable and I apologise for the decision that didn’t end up in the place that I wished for.”
Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt claimed Sir Lindsay had “hijacked” the debate and “undermined the confidence” of the House in its longstanding rules by selecting Labour’s bid to amend the SNP motion calling for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza and Israel.
She withdrew the Government’s amendment after the Speaker of the House took the unusual step of deciding that the Commons would first vote on Labour’s amendment.
This was greeted in the Commons by Tory cries of “shameful” and “bring back Bercow”, while Sir Lindsay said he wanted MPs to have the “widest possible range” of options due to the important nature of the debate.
Labour’s amendment has been approved while Sir Keir Starmer accused the Tories and SNP of “choosing political games over serious solutions”.
Labour MP says Speaker was ‘doing the right thing’
Asked about the chaotic scenes in the Commons, Labour frontbencher John Healey said Sir Lindsay Hoyle was “doing the right thing”.
He said: “We’ve shown Westminster at its worst, a row about procedure with the Conservatives boycotting the votes, the SNP walking out.
“This does nothing to help the Palestinians and nothing to advance the cause of peace.”
Asked if Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle still has Labour’s confidence, Mr Healey said: “The Speaker was trying to ensure the widest possible debate on something that matters to Parliament, it matters to our communities, it matters around the world.
“He was doing the right thing.”
Addressing accusations that Labour had been playing political games with the issue, he said: “I have got no time for the SNP making those sorts of arguments when their sole purpose was to kick Labour.
“When they lost the arguments in the chamber, they walked out.”
Starmer accuses Tories and SNP of ‘choosing political games’
In his first reaction to this evening’s chaos, Sir Keir Starmer accused the Tories and SNP of “choosing political games over serious solutions”.
After some SNP and some Conservative MPs walk out of the chamber during the Gaza ceasefire debate, the Labour leader said in a statement: “Today was a chance for Parliament to unite and speak with one voice on the horrendous situation in Gaza and Israel.
“It was in that spirit that Labour put forward an amendment calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. One that that will last, that would require both sides to observe it, that would demand hostages are returned, that aid gets into Gaza, that said Israel has a right to be protected against a repeat of October 7th and – crucially – that requires a road map for a two-state solution. It is a serious plan for such an incredibly serious situation.
“Unfortunately, the Conservatives and the SNP decided to walk out hand-in-hand, refusing to vote on this serious matter, yet again choosing political games over serious solutions.
“It is clear the only party with a plan for the challenges facing Britain – whether here or abroad – is Labour. And it is clearer than ever that it is only Labour that will put country over party and silly political games in order to deliver.”
SNP Stephen Flynn claims his party’s Gaza motion had been ‘blocked’ by Labour
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn also repeated on social media his claim that a vote on his party’s Gaza ceasefire motion had been “blocked” by Labour and Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.
He posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Today should have been about a ceasefire in Gaza.
“It’s why the SNP brought forward our motion. Westminster blocked our chance at a straight vote due to the actions of the Speaker and Labour Party.
“We will continue to speak up for those suffering as a result of this conflict.”
SNP MP ‘appalled and horrified’ by chaos in the Commons
Pete Wishart said he has not seen anything like the scenes in the House of Commons on Wednesday, despite having served as an SNP MP for more than 20 years.
The MP for Perth and North Perthshire, who was elected in 2001, said: “I’m actually appalled and horrified about what we just witnessed in the House of Commons.
“We came here in all good faith and all good intent to put forward a motion about an immediate ceasefire in Gaza; we’ve been unable to put forward that case today.
“The debate was hijacked by the Labour Party.”
He added: “People observing these proceedings I’m sure will be disgusted at what they’ve seen. This was a day that deserved and required some serious attention… and what they got was an absolute circus, and the blame all lies with the Speaker of the House of Commons.”
Asked if he had anything seen anything like it in his time as an MP, he said: “Absolutely nothing like this.
“And I’ve been through Iraq, through the whole dramas when it came to the independence referendum, through Brexit, and there has never been a day quite like this.”
Slogans calling for a ceasefire projected onto the clock tower of Big Ben
Sir Lindsay Hoyle should resign - SNP MP Pete Wishart
SNP MPs are extremely unhappy as a chaotic row exploded over procedure when Speaker Lindsay Hoyle chose both the government and the Labour Party’s amendments to their party’s motion on a ceasefire in Gaza.
SNP MP Pete Wishart, the MP for Perth and North Perthshire, said: “I think it’s intolerable, and it’s really difficult to know how you could remain in the chair after what happened today.
“Now I know he came down and took responsibility and said sorry, but quite frankly it’s not good enough.”
He added: “I think (it) requires him to look at his situation as Speaker of the House of Commons.
“And I know that nearly all of my colleagues have signed the early day motion asking for him to go, and speaking to several Conservative colleagues this evening, I know that a great number of them have also signed that too.”
Asked if Sir Lindsay should resign, Mr Wishart said: “Absolutely. I cannot see a route for him to be able to command the respect of the whole of the House which will enable (him) to be in that chair.”
‘Put people’s lives above politics'
The chaos in Parliament tonight has been condemned by ActionAid UK, whose chief executive Halima Begum said she was “extremely disappointed to see utter paralysis” in the Commons.
“Democracy is a precious commodity and should be treated as such,” she added.
She urged MPs to act to find a way forward to bring in a ceasefire.
She said: “MPs know that over two-thirds of their constituents want an end to the war, an increase in humanitarian aid, and the safe return of the hostages.
“It’s time they put people’s lives above politics.”
Gaza debate over - but fallout begins
Depity Speaker Rosie Winterton announces that the Gaza debate is over the Commons empties, again.
But that’s unlikely to be the end of this with Speaker Lindsey Hoyle under pressure for chosing both the government and the Labour Party’s amendments to the SNP motion, breaking convention on not selecting opposition amendments.
We’ll be continuing our coverage with reaction tonight.
Leader of the Commons accepts Speaker’s apology
As Sir Lindsey Hoyle stepped up to apologise to the Commons he was jeered by many MPs. However, he found sympathy in others, including Leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt.
She thanked the Speaker for his heartfelt apology and for offering to meet all the party leaders.
She said: “You’re our Speaker and we wish you to defend the rights of all members of this house I thank you for recommitting yourself to those responsibilities today and for coming to the floor of the House.”
Sir Lindsay set to meet leaders of the political parties
As chaos inside the Commons ensued, responding to SNP MP Stephen Flynn, Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: “I understand the feeling. As I said, I would like to have that conversation in private. I would like to be with you as soon as possible.”
Shadow Commons leader Lucy Powell then said: “Can I just make a point of order that actually the amendment in the name of the Leader of the Opposition was this evening passed unanimously and therefore…”
After being interrupted by shouting from the SNP and the Conservatives, she could be heard to say: “Yes it was – and therefore…”
Sir Lindsay then called for order, adding: “I don’t think now is the time, and what I want to do, I want to move on and I want to meet with the important players.”
The Speaker continued to face jeers from the SNP and Tories as he left the chamber, handing back the chair to his deputy Dame Rosie Winterton.
