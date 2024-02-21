✕ Close SNP and Conservative MPs walk out of the Commons over the Speaker’s handling of Gaza vote

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has apologised after the House of Commons descended into chaos with Government and SNP MPs walking out of the chamber in protest at his handling of the Gaza ceasefire debate.

After several vocal critcisms and heckling, he returned to the House to tell MPs: “I have tried to do what I thought was the right thing for all sides of this House. It is regrettable and I apologise for the decision that didn’t end up in the place that I wished for.”

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt claimed Sir Lindsay had “hijacked” the debate and “undermined the confidence” of the House in its longstanding rules by selecting Labour’s bid to amend the SNP motion calling for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza and Israel.

She withdrew the Government’s amendment after the Speaker of the House took the unusual step of deciding that the Commons would first vote on Labour’s amendment.

This was greeted in the Commons by Tory cries of “shameful” and “bring back Bercow”, while Sir Lindsay said he wanted MPs to have the “widest possible range” of options due to the important nature of the debate.

Labour’s amendment has been approved while Sir Keir Starmer accused the Tories and SNP of “choosing political games over serious solutions”.