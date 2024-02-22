Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

British Muslim and Palestinian organisations have criticised the “disgraceful” House of Commons session which descended into chaos over the Gaza ceasefire debate.

The controversy was sparked when Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle broke convention to allow MPs to vote on a Labour amendment to the SNP’s Gaza ceasefire motion, sparking anger which has resulted in more than 60 MPs voting a no-confidence motion against him.

As the uproar in Westminster continues, organisations pushing for an immediate ceasefire have accused parliament of losing sight of the war through political games, as Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry estimates more than 29,000 Palestinians have been killed during the conflict.

More than half of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million is crowded into Rafah after fleeing fighting and bombardment elsewhere in the territory.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle allowed MPs to vote on a Labour amendment to the SNP’s Gaza ceasefire motion, sparking chaos in the chamber (PRU/AFP via Getty Images)

Zara Mohammed, secretary-general of the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) said Wednesday’s spectacle signalled “a race to the bottom for politics in Britain”.

She told The Independent: “It was deeply disappointing that we did not have a united House of Commons over such an important issue for so many communities. We did not have a vote which reflected what the people were calling for.

“Many British Muslims have expressed how they see double standards in politics. Britain is a key player on the international stage - what people are really at a loss with is why our government is not utilising its power.”

SNP and Conservative MPs walked out of the Commons chamber in protest over the Sir Lindsay Hoyle's handling of the Gaza ceasefire debate (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire)

Ben Jamal, director of Palestine Solidarity Campaign said: “Political leaders are playing parliamentary games with people’s lives, trying all sorts of manouevres and rouses to try to prevent an immediate ceasefire- a matter that the world’s highest court is currently investigating as genocide.”

Mr Jamal added it is integral MPs “immediately construct whatever opportunity is available to return to a very clear vote for a ceasefire”.

Hundreds queued up for hours outside the Commons throughout the day on Wednesday to lobby MPs to back a ceasefire. Demonstrators held banners saying: “Blood is on your hands” as a protest took place in the evening.

Protestors demonstrated outside of parliament on Wednesday evening (EPA)

People take part in a Palestine Solidarity Campaign rally outside the Houses of Parliament (Lucy North/PA Wire)

Mr Jamal said: “The scenes were utterly disgraceful and shamed our parliament, but what didn’t shame Britain was the moral clarity of those who turned up to lobby.”

Azhar Qayum, chief executive officer of Muslime Engagement and Development, said: “Last night in the Commons was a farce. The speaker, the Labour Leadership and, to some extent, the Tories conspired to ensure no MP could vote on a clear motion by the SNP on an immediate ceasefire.

“The SNP only have three opposition days and used one of the three for Gaza. If the Labour Party wanted a Gaza motion they should have used one of their 17 opposition days to put one forward. Instead, they sabotaged the SNP’s opposition day motion with a watered down version of their own.”

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran, whose mother is Palestinian, posted on X: “Yesterday could have been an opportunity to push the government, who has the ear of Netanyahu and Biden to push them to have a resolution for the people of Palestine and Israel. But instead, everyone was playing party politics with Palestinian lives.”

Labour’s Zarah Sultana MP said: “When Parliament needed to rise to the moment, it instead descended into farce. My constituents, the British public, and of course the Palestinian people, bombed and besieged in Gaza, desperately want an immediate ceasefire. That’s what all MPs must be demanding.”