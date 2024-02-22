Lindsay Hoyle bungled it, as he admitted in a near-tearful statement from the speaker’s chair last night. “It ended up in the wrong place,” he said.

He can say that again. He changed the rules yesterday to allow a vote on Labour’s “immediate ceasefire with conditions” amendment, which meant Keir Starmer avoided a rebellion by his more pro-Palestinian MPs.

The speaker might have got away with it. He argued that he was trying to allow each of the three main parties a chance to vote on their own policy, which would have been perfectly reasonable had it not been for two things.