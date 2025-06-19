Attorney general warns UK joining war on Iran may be illegal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The attorney general has warned Sir Keir Starmer that Britain becoming involved in US attacks on Iran could be illegal.

Richard Hermer has reportedly called on the prime minister to limit the UK’s involvement in the conflict to solely protecting its allies from being attacked.

The government’s top legal adviser has questioned whether Israel’s actions in Iran are legal, while cautioning against British engagement unless UK personnel are targeted.

Lord Hermer is reportedly reluctant to sign off any offensive operations, with a source telling The Spectator: “The AG has concerns about the UK playing any role in this except for defending our allies.”

It comes after Donald Trump taunted Iran on Wednesday over the extraordinary prospect of US airstrikes on Tehran.

Attorney general Richard Hermer is reluctant to allow British involvement in the conflict

After Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected demands for unconditional surrender, the US president said: “I may do it. I may not do it.”

“The next week is going to be very big,” he teased as thousands fled the Iranian capital following the latest aerial bombardment, leaving many shops closed and streets empty.

Sir Keir chaired an emergency Cobra meeting on the Middle East crisis late on Wednesday, two days after he expressed confidence that Mr Trump would not join the unfolding war between Iran and Israel.

The Foreign Office has evacuated family members of embassy staff from Israel, but has not advised British nationals to leave the country.

Meanwhile Downing Street has maintained that Britain’s position is that it wants de-escalation, not escalation in the conflict.

Donald Trump raised the prospect of US strikes on Iran

David Lammy is on Thursday set to meet his US counterpart in Washington against the backdrop of potential American involvement in the conflict.

The foreign secretary and Marco Rubio will discuss Mr Trump’s comments about potentially joining Israel’s strikes on Iran.

Israel and Iran have been exchanging fire for days after air strikes, which Tel Aviv said were aimed at preventing Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.

Iranian officials insist the country’s nuclear programme is peaceful, and claim Israel has caused hundreds of civilian casualties.

The aftermath of a missile strike from Iran on Israel

The Israeli military said Tehran and other areas of Iran were being targeted during the latest round of airstrikes on Thursday, warning people in a post on X to evacuate the area around the Arak heavy water reactor, about 155 miles south west of the capital.

Iranian state television said the reactor had been attacked, but had been evacuated and there was “no radiation danger whatsoever”.

The Soroka Medical Centre in Beer Sheba, the main hospital in southern Israel, received “extensive damage” after being hit by an Iranian missile, according to a spokesperson for the hospital.

Tensions are now ratcheting up between the US and Iran, with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejecting Mr Trump’s call for surrender and warning that any American military involvement would result in “irreparable damage” to the US.

The Foreign Secretary’s talks in Washington will cover the deteriorating situation in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine, as well as the UK-US trade deal, parts of which were finalised by Sir Keir and Mr Trump at the G7.

Meanwhile, nuclear talks with Iran and senior diplomats from the UK, Germany and France as well as the EU will take place in Geneva on Friday, a European official said.

In his comments outside the White House, Mr Trump had suggested the US could still hold talks with Iran.

“I can tell you this, Iran has got a lot of trouble and they want to negotiate,” he said.

He said “it’s very late to be talking”, but “we may meet”.

If the US decides to go ahead with strikes, it could seek to use the joint US-UK military base on Diego Garcia, which the UK would reportedly need to sign off on.

A spokesman for the attorney general’s office said: "By long standing Convention, reflected in the ministerial code, whether the law officers have been asked to provide legal advice and the content of any advice is not routinely disclosed.

"The Convention provides the fullest guarantee that government business will be conducted at all times in light of thorough and candid legal advice."