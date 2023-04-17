Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Bill and Hillary Clinton mark 25 years of the Northern Irish peace deal at a three-day conference at Belfast’s Queen’s University.

Former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams, former UK prime minister Tony Blair and former Irish PM Bertie Ahern are all expected to speak on Monday 17 April, addressing the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Clinton, who recently called the day the peace deal was struck “one of the happiest days of my presidency, indeed of my entire life,” is joining his wife Hillary at the university, where the former US secretary of state is chancellor.

Former US senator George Mitchell, who is 89 and fighting leukaemia, has also made the trip to Belfast, where as chairman of negotiations over two arduous years he was essential to striking the accord.

The three-day gathering caps commemorations that included a flying visit last week by Joe Biden.

