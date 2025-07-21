David Lammy has joined other foreign ministers in condemning the Israeli government for depriving Gazans "of human dignity" as they called for the war to "end now".
The foreign secretary and counterparts from 24 other nations including Australia, Canada and France, plus the EU commissioner for equality, urged the Israeli government to "immediately lift restrictions on the flow of aid".
They also described proposals to move 600,000 Palestinians to a so-called "humanitarian city" in Rafah as "completely unacceptable".
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments