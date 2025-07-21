Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Israel depriving Gazans of ‘human dignity’, says UK and 25 other countries in call to end war now

Caitlin Doherty
Monday 21 July 2025 15:20 BST
Comments
73 Palestinians killed while waiting for humanitarian aid across Gaza

David Lammy has joined other foreign ministers in condemning the Israeli government for depriving Gazans "of human dignity" as they called for the war to "end now".

The foreign secretary and counterparts from 24 other nations including Australia, Canada and France, plus the EU commissioner for equality, urged the Israeli government to "immediately lift restrictions on the flow of aid".

They also described proposals to move 600,000 Palestinians to a so-called "humanitarian city" in Rafah as "completely unacceptable".

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in