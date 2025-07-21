Palestinians queuing for aid in Gaza describe terrifying moment soldiers opened fire, killing at least 73 people.

The victims were killed while attempting to access aid at locations across Gaza on Sunday (20 July), the health ministry in the Palestinian territory said.

Witness Al-Zein said: "We were waiting for flour because of hunger. We wanted to eat and drink. Suddenly the tanks came out, surrounding us. They started shooting at us and we were unable to move. We could not get the flour and we remained surrounded for about an hour and a half to two hours. Some escaped, some were killed and others were injured.”