Deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden has said Israel is fighting “a just war” in Gaza as he rejected calls for a ceasefire in the conflict.

The cabinet minister said the country was justified in trying to “eliminate” the terror group Hamas after it launched a devastating attack which killed 1,400 Israelis.

Mr Dowden said Israel’s air strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp – which Israel said had targeted a Hamas commander – are part of the “terrible nature” of the conflict.

Asked if Israeli airstrikes on Gaza are “morally justified”, Mr Dowden told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I do believe this is a just war Israel is seeking to prosecute against cold blooded terrorists who have murdered its citizens.”

The deputy PM added: “We would do the same thing in this country if it happened to us. Israel has set out two clear aims for this conflict which the United Kingdom agrees with – which is to eliminate the Hamas threat and to release those hostages.”

Asked by Sky News whether Israel had broken international law with the strikes on the refugee camp, Mr Dowden said: “This is the reality of the conflict with an organisation like Hamas.”

He added: “Hamas is a terrorist organisation that has murdered in cold blood over 1,000 innocent Israeli men, women and children, and now seeks to hide amongst the civilian population. This is a very difficult conflict.

“We continue to urge the Israeli government to abide by international law. I believe that the Israeli government is continuing to do so against an enemy that hides among civilians. It is the terrible nature of this appalling conflict.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer has resisted pressure in his own party to call for a ceasefire – as he warned that Hamas would use it to immediately plan further atrocities.

Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, October 31, 2023 (Reuters)

But as the crisis facing Labour over Israel’s war on Hamas grows, at least 15 frontbenchers have defied the principle of “collective responsibility” to break the party line and call for a ceasefire.

It comes as foreign secretary James Cleverly said the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza is “likely” to open on Wednesday to allow foreign nationals out.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Cleverly said: “The Rafah crossing is likely to open today for a first group of foreign nationals. UK teams are ready to assist British nationals as soon as they are able to leave.”

Dozens of people were seen using the Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt on Wednesday – the first time foreign passport holders have been allowed to leave the besieged territory since the start of the conflict.

Meanwhile, Mr Dowden said it was “totally unacceptable” for British police officers to be pulling down posters of Israeli captives.

Asked on LBC radio about reports in The Sun newspaper that officers in London and Greater Manchester had removed the posters, the cabinet minister said: “Clearly ... if that is the case, it is totally unacceptable.”

The Cabinet Office minister added: “These families are going through so much hurt, over 200 innocent people are being held in Gaza. It is right that they should draw the world’s attention to their appalling suffering and those posters should not be being pulled down, full stop.”

Hamas’ armed wing al-Qassam Brigades claimed seven civilian hostages were killed in Israeli strikes on Jabalia refugee camp – including three foreign passport holders.

Palestinians have reported another widespread outage of internet and phone service in Gaza – hours after Israeli airstrikes levelled apartment buildings near Gaza City and as ground troops battle Hamas militants inside the besieged territory.