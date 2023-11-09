Is Labour really in trouble over Keir Starmer’s stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict?

The resignations of multiple councillors and one shadow minister of state from the Labour Party over its policy towards Palestine has highlighted one of the most difficult challenges Keir Starmer faces as he approaches the election. Some tough words in support of Israel at the start of the conflict caused considerable disquiet, and his continued refusal to back a ceasefire is generating more of the same.

Thus far, the split has been relatively small and manageable, and through some intricate use of language, Starmer has contained the dissent. The controversy over the march organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign has also exacerbated tensions. The question is whether – and if so, how – the Labour leader can weather the storm.

What’s the problem?