Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: MPs and Lords discuss UK arms exports to Israel after airstrike kills Rafah family

Holly Patrick
Wednesday 24 April 2024 09:32
Comments
Close

Watch live as MPs and Lords hold a one-off session on arms exports to Israel at the Business and Trade Committee on Wednesday, 24 April.

Expert witnesses will speak about the relevant legal, political, and military issues impacting UK arms exports to Israel.

The UK has licenced arms worth over £574m to Israel since 2008, according to analysis of Government export data by Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT), a UK based pressure group that seeks an end to the global arms trade, referenced in the House of Commons Library.

CAAT has highlighted UK industry contributions to F-35 combat aircraft, which it says are “currently being used in the bombardment of Gaza” following Hamas' October 7 attack in Israel.

It comes after three members of a family from Rafah died and four others were injured following an Israeli military strike on their home in southern Gaza, according to Al Jazeera, which cited information from Civil Defence personnel.

Earlier, the UN expressed “horror” over reports of mass graves being discovered outside two Palestinian hospitals.

The organisation said it was corroborating Gazan officials’ reports that 283 bodies were found at Nasser hospital and 30 at Al Shifa.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in