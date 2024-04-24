✕ Close Iranian state television reports explosions

Three members of a family from Rafah lost their lives and four others sustained injuries following an Israeli military strike on their home in southern Gaza, according to Al Jazeera, which cited information from Civil Defence personnel.

A bipartisan super-majority came together yesterday to approve $95bn in aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, paving the way for the long-stalled package to reach Joe Biden’s desk for signature.

The final vote stood at 79 to 18. The bill allocates $26.3bn for Israel and humanitarian aid for civilians affected by conflict, especially in Gaza.

Earlier, the UN expressed “horror” over reports of mass graves being discovered outside two Palestinian hospitals. The organisation said it was corroborating Gazan officials’ reports that 283 bodies were found at Nasser hospital and 30 at Al Shifa.

“We feel the need to raise the alarm because clearly there have been multiple bodies discovered,” said Ravina Shamdasani, the spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

“Some of them had their hands tied, which of course indicates serious violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law, and these need to be subjected to further investigations.”