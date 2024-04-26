Israel-Gaza - live: Five dead after IDF strikes in Rafah as US demand ‘answers’ over hospital ‘mass graves’
More than half of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million have sought refuge in Rafah
At least five people have been killed following Israeli strikes in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, Palestinian hospital officials have said.
More than half of the territory’s population of 2.3 million have sought refuge in Rafah, where Israel has conducted near-daily raids as it prepares for an offensive in the city.
In central Gaza, four people were killed in Israeli tank shelling.
Earlier, the United States has demanded “answers” from Israel after mass graves were found outside two hospitals in the Gaza strip.
More than 300 bodies were discovered at two different burial sites outside the Nasser and al-Shifa hospitals, some of whom were women and elderly people, according to the UN.
The Israeli army said any suggestion of its responsibility was “baseless” and “unfounded” and the graves were “dug by Gazans” a few months ago.
Pro-Palestine protests grow across US universities
Israel ‘doubly responsible’ for Belgian aid worker’s death, says PM
Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo said Israel was “doubly responsible” for killing a Belgian humanitarian worker and his family in the Gaza Strip.
Abdallah Nabhan and members of his family died overnight following an Israeli airstrike in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza, prompting the foreign minister to summoned Israel’s ambassador.
Nabhan, whose father, brother, niece and son were also killed, was on the list of people eligible to leave Gaza, according to Belgian development agency Enabel.
Mr De Croo described the deaths as “tragic news” during a plenary session in the lower chamber of the parliament, 7sur7 reported.“They have been refusing it for four months,” he said.
“Everyday, innocent people and children are being killed. Dear Israeli government: This must stop. Now.”
Belgium was eager to recognise the state of Palestine, Mr De Croo reportedly said, adding: “This must be part of a peace process, a process of political reforms necessary on both sides.
Over 100 arrested as police crack down on pro-Palestinian protests at US college
At least 108 people were arrested and four police officers were injured yesterday when Boston police moved to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment at Emerson College.
Student protests over the Israel-Hamas war have popped up on an increasing number of college campuses following last week’s arrest of more than 100 demonstrators at Columbia University.
The students are calling for universities to separate themselves from any companies that are advancing Israel’s military efforts in Gaza — and in some cases from Israel itself.
The protests have erupted throughout the US at a dozen universities, including Yale, Harvard, along with New York University, University of Texas at Austin and University of Southern California and more.
UN report says 282 million people faced acute hunger in 2023, with the worst famine in Gaza
Nearly 282 million people in 59 countries suffered from acute hunger in 2023, with war-torn Gaza as the territory with the largest number of people facing famine, according to the Global Report on Food Crises released Wednesday.
The U.N. report said 24 million more people faced an acute lack of food than in 2022, due to the sharp deterioration in food security, especially in the Gaza Strip and Sudan. The number of nations with food crises that are monitored has also been expanded.
Full report:
UN report says 282 million people faced acute hunger in 2023, with the worst famine in Gaza
A new report says nearly 282 million people in 59 countries suffered from acute hunger in 2023, with war-torn Gaza hosting the largest number of people facing famine
EU military officer says a frigate has destroyed a drone launched from Yemen's Houthi-held areas
A top European Union military officer said that a frigate that’s part of an EU miliary mission in the Red Sea to protect merchant shipping destroyed a drone launched from an area in Yemen controlled by Houthi rebels on Thursday morning.
Austrian Gen. Robert Brieger, who is chair of the EU’s military committee, said that it would be crucial for the bloc to “conserve resources” over the long haul because the threat posed by Houthi attacks “will not disappear” due to its connection to the Israel-Hamas war.
EU military officer says a frigate has destroyed a drone launched from Yemen's Houthi-held areas
A top European Union top military officer says a frigate that’s part of an EU miliary mission in the Red Sea to protect merchant shipping has destroyed a drone launched from an area in Yemen controlled by Houthi rebels
ICYMI: Bodies found with ‘hands tied’ in mass graves in Gaza
Bodies with their hands tied and without clothes were reportedly found among hundreds of corpses discovered in mass graves in Gaza, the United Nations said.
The organisation said it was reviewing claims more than 300 bodies were discovered at two different burial sites outside the Nasser and al-Shifa hospitals, some of whom were women and elderly people.
Full report:
Bodies found with ‘hands tied’ in mass graves in Gaza
More than 300 bodies were discovered at two mass graves sites outside Nasser and al-Shifa hospitals
UK issues new sanctions against Iran’s drone and missile industry
The UK has announced new sanctions against Iran’s drone and missile industry, Archie Mitchell reports.
Two people linked to the country’s network of drone production, Seyed Mohsen Vahabzadeh Moghadam and Abbas Abdi Asjerd, will be subject to a UK travel ban and asset freeze.
Four companies - Bonyan Danesh Shargh, Pishro Sanat Aseman Sharif Company, Alvand Motorbuilding Industries Company and Moj Gostar Aseman Parvaz Company - will also face a UK asset freeze.
Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said: "The Iranian regime’s dangerous attack on Israel risked thousands of civilian casualties and wider escalation in the region.
"Today the UK and our partners have sent a clear message - we will hold those responsible for Iran’s destabilising behaviour to account.
"Alongside our partners, we will continue to tighten the net on Iran’s ability to develop and export these deadly weapons."
Israel ‘moving ahead’ with Rafah attack despite US plea
Israel looks to be readying troops for an offensive in the last remaining corner of the Gaza Strip untouched by heavy fighting.
A spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the military was moving ahead with its plans for a ground operation in Rafah as the Israeli military said that it had mobilised two more reservist brigades for missions in Gaza.
Full report:
Israel ‘moving ahead’ with Rafah attack despite US plea
Israel has mobilised two more brigades for missions in Gaza ahead of a long-threatened offensive in the southern city of Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians have fled
ICYMI: Gaza and Ukraine wars sparking breakdown of international law, Amnesty warns
The world is seeing a near breakdown of international law amid flagrant rule-breaking in Gaza and Ukraine, multiplying armed conflicts, the rise of authoritarianism and huge rights violations in Sudan, Ethiopia and Myanmar, Amnesty International warned as it published its annual report on Wednesday.
The human rights organisation said the most powerful governments, including the United States, Russia and China, have led a global disregard for international rules and values enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, with civilians in conflicts paying the highest price.
Full report:
Gaza and Ukraine wars sparking breakdown of international law, Amnesty warns
Level of violation of international order seen in past year ‘unprecedented’, human rights group says
Watch: IDF call for ‘urgent action’ after Hamas video of Israeli-American hostage missing part of arm
IDF call for ‘urgent action’ after Hamas video of hostage missing part of arm
The IDF has called for “urgent action” after Hamas released a video of an Israeli-American hostage missing part of an arm. The video shows Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a 23-year-old American-Israeli, who was among scores of people abducted by the militants in the attack that ignited the war in Gaza. In a video message, released late on Wednesday (24 April), the IDF issued an “urgent call for action”, adding “no stone will be left unturned to find our hostages. An IDF spokesman said: “This is a reminder of how sick this terrorist group is.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies