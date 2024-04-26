✕ Close Iranian state television reports explosions

At least five people have been killed following Israeli strikes in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, Palestinian hospital officials have said.

More than half of the territory’s population of 2.3 million have sought refuge in Rafah, where Israel has conducted near-daily raids as it prepares for an offensive in the city.

In central Gaza, four people were killed in Israeli tank shelling.

Earlier, the United States has demanded “answers” from Israel after mass graves were found outside two hospitals in the Gaza strip.

More than 300 bodies were discovered at two different burial sites outside the Nasser and al-Shifa hospitals, some of whom were women and elderly people, according to the UN.

The Israeli army said any suggestion of its responsibility was “baseless” and “unfounded” and the graves were “dug by Gazans” a few months ago.