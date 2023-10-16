Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Britain’s armed forces minister has said nobody should pretend Israel’s ground offensive in Gaza is going to be “anything other than horrific”, warning that “we are going to see some awful things”.

James Heappey said Israel’s armed forces were “doing everything they can” to avoid civilian casualties, but terror group Hamas’s use of “human shields” would make the task “incredibly difficult”.

Speaking to Sky News as Israel prepares an air, ground and naval offensive in Gaza, Mr Heappey said: “Israel is doing everything that it reasonably can to tell the civilian population to move.

“I have every confidence that Israel will be precise in its targeting and they’ll have good intelligence about where it needs to target.

“But nobody should pretend that this is going to be anything other than horrific, I’m afraid we’re going to see some awful things over the next few days.”

The Israeli military has announced it is preparing for a coordinated offensive in Gaza and has ordered citizens to move south, accusing Hamas of trying to use them as human shields.

Israel has called up some 360,000 military reserves ahead of the anticipated offensive, while tanks and heavy weaponry have also been brought to the border as airstrikes continue to pound the besieged enclave. It comes a week after a horrific attack in Israel by Hamas militants that has killed over 1,000 people.

As parliament returns from a month-long recess for party conferences, Rishi Sunak will this afternoon address MPs about the escalating crisis.

The prime minister is expected to use his Commons statement to set out how the UK is supporting Israel and aiding British nationals caught in the fighting, while also detailing ministers’ response to the humanitarian situation inside Gaza.

King Abdullah II of Jordan was welcomed to Downing Street on Sunday evening, as the ruler embarked on a diplomatic tour of Europe to rally international support to stop the war.

Mr Sunak will hold talks with other leaders and international partners in the coming days amid concerns the war between Hamas and Israel could spark a wider conflict in the Middle East.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Sunday indicated that about 10 British people are currently being held hostage by Hamas, telling Sky News that such a figure was “not an unreasonable estimate”.

On Monday, Mr Heappey said it was “entirely understandable” for Israel to seek to “destroy” Hamas.

“But it is going after an adversary that deliberately hides in amongst the civilian population that hides its materiel in and amongst the civilian population,” he warned.

The armed forces minister said that as a result it would be “extraordinarily difficult” to protect civilians in the offensive.