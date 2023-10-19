Nine British citizens killed in Hamas attack in Israel as number rises

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The number of British people killed in the Hamas terror attack on Israel has risen to nine, Downing Street has confirmed.

Another seven Britons in Israel remain missing following the attack which saw more than 1,400 killed, with some of those feared to be among the dead.

Rishi Sunak, who was in Israel on Thursday to tell PM Benjamin Netanyahu he has a right to “go fater” Hamas, said earlier this week that said seven British nationals had been killed with nine missing.

“We can now confirm that at least nine British nationals were tragically killed,” the PM’s spokesperson said. “A further seven British nationals are missing, some of whom are feared to be among the dead or kidnapped.”

British-Israeli citizen Yonatan Rapoport, known as Yoni, is understood to be one of those killed in the attack on Kibbutz Be’eri on 7 October.

He had two children, Yosefi and Aluma, and, as a Manchester United fan, had planned to take his son to Old Trafford next month for his first game, the corporation reported.

Some of those missing are feared to be already dead, while others could be among the hostages taken back to the Gaza Strip by Hamas.

On Tuesday, British teenager Yahel Sharabi, 13, was confirmed as one of those murdered during Hamas’s attack. She died along with her mother, Lianne, while her elder sister, Noiya, 16, and father, Eli, are still missing.

Also among those known to have died is Nathanel Young, 20, who was serving in the Israeli army when he was killed during Hamas’s attack.

Bernard Cowan, who grew up around Glasgow, was also killed the attack, his family has confirmed. The family said they were grieving “the loss of our son and brother who was horrifically murdered on Saturday during the surprise terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas”.

Jake Marlowe, 26, who went to the same London school as Mr Young, was originally recorded as missing but later confirmed dead by the Israeli embassy in London.

He was providing security at the Supernova music festival in the desert near Kibbutz Re’im when the area was invaded by Hamas gunmen.

Photographer Dan Darlington is also feared to be dead. A post from Mr Darlington’s sister, Shelley, on social media said he was “murdered” at Nir Oz, a kibbutz in southern Israel. But his death has not been officially confirmed.

Mr Sunak said Israel has both a “right and duty” to “go after” Hamas after he arrived in Tel Aviv for a two-day visit to the Middle East. The PM called the terrorist group “pure evil” and offered strong support for Israeli military action.

In rhetoric recalling Winston Churchill, the PM said he was “proud to stand here with you in Israel’s darkest hour as your friend”. He added: “We will stand with you in solidarity … And we also want you to win”.

Despite offering strong backing for military action, Mr Sunak also said the response should be “in line with international law”, as well as pushing the Israeli leaders for “further progress” in allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Appearing alongside Mr Netanyahu, Mr Sunak said: “I know that you are taking every precaution to avoid harming civilians in direct contrast to the terrorists of Hamas.”