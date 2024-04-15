Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch live as Sunak makes statement on UK response to Iran-Israel attack

Oliver Browning
Monday 15 April 2024 14:49
Watch live as Rishi Sunak is set to address parliament following Iran’s attack on Israel, after home secretary James Cleverly takes questions from MPs.

The House of Commons returns from Easter recess on Monday 15 April, one day after Tehran launched an “unprecedented” strike on Tel Aviv.

Foreign secretary David Cameron has urged Israel to be “smart as well as tough” by not escalating the conflict with Iran in the hours following the attack.

The government’s Rwanda legislation, meanwhile, is also high on the agenda for MPs today.

Mr Sunak is braced for a fresh round of parliamentary wrangling over his Bill to save the government’s stalled deportation scheme.

Sunday became the busiest day yet for Channel crossings this year after more than 500 migrants arrived in the UK in a single day.

It means some 6,000 people have made the journey in 2024 to date, with more than 75,000 arrivals recorded two years on from the Rwanda deal being signed.

MPs will consider amendments to the Safety of Rwanda Bill by the House of Lords, which inflicted a series of defeats against the controversial policy before rising for the spring break.

