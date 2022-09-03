Jump to content
Jacob Rees-Mogg ‘blocking’ major UK tourism campaign ‘due to kneejerk stubbornness’

Mr Rees-Mogg could soon be headed to the cabinet after backing Liz Truss in the Tory leadership campaign

Matt Mathers
Saturday 03 September 2022 15:48
Comments
Jacob Rees-Mogg asked 'what works well' for Britain

Jacob Rees-Mogg refused to sign off on a major government-backed tourism campaign aimed at boosting visitor numbers following the Covid pandemic, according to reports.

The Brexit opportunities and efficiencies minister declined to approve the department for culture's £800,000 budget, which was targetted at bringing back tourists from key international markets including India, China, Australia, Japan and Canada, it is claimed.

The UK tourism industry was decimated by the Covid pandemic and has not fully recovered. Overseas residents made some 2.2 million visits here in April 2022, which was up from just 65,00 in the same month last year but down 33 per cent from 3.2 million in April 2019.

Jacob Rees-Mogg is backing front runner Liz Truss in the Tory leadership campaign

(PA Archive)

Mr Rees-Mogg is an ardent Brexit backer and has often talked about supporting "Global Britain" after the UK officially left the European Union on 31 January 2020.

He is said to be sceptical of government advertising in general and unconvinced by tourism promotions in countries where people might choose to visit the UK regardless of advertising.

Whitehall insiders said his decision not to approve the tourism recovery funding - part of a wider government plan agreed in the last spending review - was harming small businesses and visitor attractions.

A senior government source reportedly told The Guardian the move - made despite Mr Rees-Mogg agreeing to separate £4 million pot for VisitBritain campaigns - showed the North East Somerset MP was "totally unsuited to modern governance."

"His kneejerk ideological stubbornness halted British tourism from being promoted in key international markets, at the very time when many sectors are still on their knees from Covid," the source added. "

"He may wrap himself in the union jack at home, but he is unwilling to fly that flag abroad.”

A source close to Mr Rees-Mogg told the newspaper: “This has been a protracted negotiation between departments.

"It is perfectly acceptable for ministers to question the value of each proposed campaign. Is it the best use of taxpayers’ money and is it going to deliver the results they want to see?”

Mr Rees-Mogg is supporting Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, in the Tory leadership contest to replace Boris Johnson.

Reports say that if Ms Truss wins, as expected, she will appoint Mr Rees-Mogg as her business secretary, replacing Kwasi Kwarteng, who has been hotly tipped to take on the chancellorship.

