Sir James Cleverly has branded Nigel Farage’s Reform UK a a “one-man band” and warned voters that the party is nowhere near ready to govern.

The former foreign and home secretary, who this week returned to the shadow cabinet, complimented Mr Farage as“funny”, “interesting” and “a very good communicator”. However, Sir James said Reform UK falls short of credibility.

“The challenge he’s got is that he’s the only one in his party that you can describe in those terms,” Sir James told The Times.

“If you’re going to be taken seriously as a party of government, that’s nowhere near enough. As much as he’s smart and funny and talented, he’s not omnipresent.”

Questioning Reform’s ability to govern, the former home secretary said: “Who are Farage’s shadow chancellor, shadow home secretary and shadow defence secretary? The fact is he hasn’t got any of them.

“That’s nowhere near good enough to be taken seriously as an alternative party of government. The British people deserve better.”

He added that Mr Farage “crumbles” under scrutiny, particularly when pressed on the cost of his policies.

Sir James's return came as part of Kemi Badenoch’s shake-up of her top team, which she described as reflecting the Conservatives’ “mission of renewal” after their election defeat.

The former foreign secretary will now shadow Angela Rayner on housing, communities and local government.

Sir James served in senior Cabinet roles when the Conservatives were in power before spending months on the back benches after coming third in last year’s Tory leadership contest.

As an influential former minister, he has since warned against pursuing a populist agenda like Mr Farage’s Reform UK.

Sir James also reflected on a turbulent personal year, losing a close army friend, his brother-in-law, and his father. He explained why he stepped back after the leadership race.

“I did actually need a bit of time, a bit more time with Susie, a bit of time with the family,” he told The Times.

Now back in the shadow cabinet, he urged the party not to “throw a leader under the bus” amid speculation over Ms Badenoch’s future.

“My strong advice is [that] our effort, our time, our energy, our focus, is much, much better directed at making sure Kemi succeeds as leader. Kemi won fair and square. She’s got strong ideas, she is a staunch Conservative,” he said.

Sir James insisted the Tories must “be hunters, not farmers” to win back voters.