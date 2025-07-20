Farage repeats ‘no idea’ six times over Reform mayor’s 600% allowance hike

Nigel Farage has responded that he has “no idea” six times in an interview with the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

The Reform UK leader was asked about Scarborough Town Council increasing its mayor’s allowance by 600 per cent, despite his party promising to cut costs for taxpayers.

Asked about the rise, from £500 to £3,500, Mr Farage said: “I have no idea… whether what you say is true or not, I have no idea.”

Asked whether it is the right thing to do, Mr Farage again said he has “no idea”, before saying he has “no idea” whether Thomas Murray, Reform’s mayor of Scarborough Town Council, does the role as a full-time job.

He went on to say he has “no idea” how much humans have contributed towards climate change.