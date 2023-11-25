Rwanda not the ‘be all and end all’ of plan to stop the boats, James Cleverly says

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

New Home Secretary James Cleverly risks another furious row with the right of his party after he declared the government’s flagship Rwanda asylum policy not the "be all and end all" of plans to stop the small boats.

Mr Cleverly also called on people not to “fixate” on the controversial proposals, as he attempted to play them down a week after they were declared unlawful by the Supreme Court.

Rishi Sunak has promised to unveil a new treaty – and “emergency legislation” – he hopes will get planes to Rwanda in the air.

But he is under enormous pressure from MPs within his own party, including the former home secretary Suella Braverman, to do more to ensure flights depart before the next election.

Mr Cleverly, who has faced a bumpy few weeks in his new role, said he was frustrated at the focus on the Rwanda policy. Last week he failed to deny he had called it ‘bat****’. That row only intensified this week when he claimed he had called a Labour politician a “sh** MP”, after denying he had dubbed his constituency a “****hole”.

In an interview with the Times, Mr Cleverly said: "My frustration is that we have allowed the narrative to be created that this was the be all and end all."

"The mission is to stop the boats. That's the promise to the British people. Never lose sight of the mission.

"There are multiple methods. Don't fixate on the methods. Focus on the mission."

He also went further than before on his reservations about any move to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

The Tory right has clamoured for the UK to pull out of the treaty, seeing it as a major barrier to ending Channel crossings.

The most recent blow to the policy came from the UK Supreme Court. In their judgement justices also made clear that the ECHR was just one piece of legislation that led to their finding the policy was unlawful.

But Tories want to ensure that the ECHR and the Strasbourg court that rules on it will not prevent the policy from being implemented.

On the ECHR Mr Cleverly said: "My argument has always been that we need to modernise, update and reform.”

"What some people, I fear, do is jump to their preferred solution and hang on to that really, really tightly and say this cannot be the right answer unless you do a particular thing.

"I do not want to do anything that might undermine the key co-operation we have with countries [who] are very wedded to the ECHR for understandable reasons.

"Nothing is cost free. Everything needs to be considered, the advantages and disadvantages."