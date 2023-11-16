James Cleverly refuses to deny he called Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda scheme ‘batshit’

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

James Cleverly has repeatedly refused to deny that he called Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda deportation plan “batshit”.

The new home secretary said he “doesn’t remember” describing the scheme that way after Yvette Cooper claimed he did during a grilling in the House of Commons.

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s verdict that the asylum plan was unlawful, Ms Cooper suggested Mr Cleverly never personally believed in it, and had used the expletive to describe it in private.

“I don’t believe the new home secretary ever believed in the Rwanda plan. He distanced himself from it and his predecessor’s language on it. He may even on occasion have privately called it ‘batshit’,” Ms Cooper added.

Questioned on Thursday morning about the claim, Mr Cleverly did not admit to having used it, but refused multiple opportunities to deny it.

Asked by the BBC whether he had described the policy as “batshit”, Mr Cleverly said: “I certainly don’t remember saying anything like that.”

Asked separately by Sky News, Mr Cleverly instead said: “I don’t recognise that phrase ... the Rwanda scheme is an important part, but only a part, of the range of responses we have to illegal migration.”

It came up again on the Today programme, which apologised for using the term before asking whether Mr Cleverly had said it.

The home secretary said the Labour Party had set a “trap” and “would love us to discuss this particular issue rather than the gaping vaccum in its immigration policy”.

But Mr Cleverly again said he could “not remember” having used the term. An exasperated BBC political editor Chris Mason said “it was not quite a denial”.