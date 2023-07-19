Watch live as James Cleverly addresses Aspen Security Forum during US visit

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as James Cleverly addresses the Aspen Security Forum on Wednesday 19 July.

He will reaffirm UK and allied support for Ukraine as part of a visit to the US, which coincides with the UK’s presidency of the United Nations Security Council.

Earlier this week, the foreign secretary called for global governance of artificial intelligence as it “knows no borders” at the first UN meeting on the issue.

Mr Cleverly said the technology would “fundamentally alter every aspect of human life” and could “enhance or disrupt global strategic stability”.

The UK chaired the first UN Security Council session on the risks of AI for international peace and security on Tuesday, the centrepiece of its council presidency this month.

Rapid development of the emerging technology has prompted fears about its potential, as well as hope of the possibilities it could offer.

Questions about potential regulation has been a recurring issue in recent months among politicians and policymakers across the world.