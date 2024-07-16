Support truly

Donald Trump’s choice for vice president described the UK as an “Islamist country” with nuclear weapons during a speech at a right-wing conference last week.

JD Vance, the Ohio senator, was announced as Mr Trump’s running mate on Monday after the former president was shot in the ear during a rally in Pennsylvania at the weekend.

Recounting a conversation he was having with a friend, the 39-year-old said he had been wondering which “truly Islamist country” would be the first to gain access to nuclear weapons.

“I was talking about, you know, what is the first truly Islamist country that will get a nuclear weapon?” he said. “Maybe it is Iran, maybe Pakistan already kind of counts, and then we finally decided that it’s actually the UK – since Labour just took over.”

JD Vance, the Ohio senator, was announced as Mr Trump's running mate on Monday after the former president was shot in the ear during a rally in Pennsylvania at the weekend

Mr Vance’s bizarre comments came as he was speaking at the National Conservatism Conference, often referred to as NatCon, in Washington DC, and were met with a chorus of laughter from the crowd.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said she “doesn’t recognise” the characterisation of the UK under a Labour Government made by Donald Trump’s pick for vice president JD Vance.

Ms Rayner told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I think he said quite a lot of fruity things in the past as well.

“Look, I don’t recognise that characterisation. I’m very proud of the election success that Labour had recently. We won votes across all different communities, across the whole of the country. And we’re interested in governing on behalf of Britain and also working with our international allies.

“So I look forward to that meeting, if that is the result and it’s up to the American people to decide.”

She added: “I think political leaders across the world all have different opinions but we govern in the interests of our countries. And the US is a key ally of ours and if the American people decide who their president and vice president is, we will work with them, of course, we will.

“And I’m sure they’ll have opinions on what we do and suggest, and we’ll work together constructively and I look forward to those meetings and being able to do that. That’s grown-up politics. That’s what we do.”

Among the other speakers at this annual event was Suella Braverman, the former UK home secretary.

JD Vance at a campaign rally in Vandalia, Ohio, March 2024 ( AP Photo/Jeff Dean )

Last year, Ms Braverman was accused of inciting the far right when she decried the pro-Palestine demonstrations in the UK as “hate marches” and called for the protesters to be banned from action on Armistice Day. A far right mob later appeared at the fringes of the marches and, on multiple occasions, attempted to attack protesters and police officers.

A spokesperson for the Muslim Association of Britain told The Independent at the time that the then-home secretary’s comments had created “quite a lot of fear among some Muslim communities” who viewed it as a direct attack on their solidarity with Palestinians, many of whom are also Muslim.

“The home secretary needs to take a good look at herself and focus on governing the streets instead of inflaming tensions using Islamophobic tactics to embolden the far right,” the spokesperson said.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who was in the US this week for the Milwaukee Republican convention, has also railed against the Muslim community in Britain, suggesting ahead of the general election that they do not share UK values.