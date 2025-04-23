Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Robert Jenrick has vowed to “unite the right” ahead of the next general election, hinting at an electoral pact between the Conservatives and Reform UK.

The senior Tory, seen as a leadership contender waiting to replace Kemi Badenoch, said “one way or another” he is determined to form a coalition between the parties.

Speaking to a group of students in March, he said his worry is that Reform UK “becomes a permanent or semi-permanent fixture on the British political scene”.

open image in gallery Robert Jenrick is seen as a leadership contender waiting for Kemi Badenoch to fall ( PA Wire )

“If that is the case, and I am trying to do everything I can to stop that being the case, then life becomes a lot harder for us, because the right is not united,” Mr Jenrick added.

In a secret recording of his remarks, revealed by Sky News, he said: “You head towards a general election where the nightmare scenario is that Keir Starmer sails in through the middle as a result of the two parties not being united.

“I don’t know about you, I am not prepared for that to happen. I want the right to be united, and one way or another I am determined to do that.”

The remarks were revealed just over a week before voters go to the polls for what looks set to be a disastrous set of local elections for the Conservatives. With Nigel Farage’s Reform having established a consistent lead over Labour and the Tories in the polls, Ms Badenoch’s party is set to suffer devastating losses in next Thursday’s contests.

It is Ms Badenoch’s first electoral test since succeeding Rishi Sunak, and will only fuel speculation she does not have a long future as Tory leader.

open image in gallery Kemi Badenoch has warned the Tories will face heavy losses in May’s local elections ( Gareth Fuller/PA Wire )

Responding to the recording, Labour called on Ms Badenoch to “come clean” as to whether she backs her shadow justice secretary’s plans to form a coalition on the right of British politics.

Labour chairman Ellie Reeves said: “If she disagrees with Robert Jenrick, how can her leadership have any credibility whilst he remains in her Shadow Cabinet?

“We know Kemi Badenoch has opened the door to deals with Reform at a local level, which Labour has categorically ruled out and now Robert Jenrick has let the cat out the bag.

“Between the Tories who decimated the NHS and Reform who want to make people pay for routine treatments, it’s a recipe for chaos and would be a disaster for Britain.”

open image in gallery Labour chairman Ellie Reeves said a Tory-Reform coalition would be a ‘recipe for chaos’ ( Jonathan Brady/PA Wire )

The Liberal Democrats called for Mr Jenrick to be sacked, adding that “anything less would show she’s either too weak or that she agrees”.

Deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “The cat is out of the bag, senior Conservatives are plotting a grubby election deal with Nigel Farage.”