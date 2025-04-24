Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Robert Jenrick has fuelled speculation that he is preparing a leadership campaign to replace the beleaguered Kemi Badenoch with just a week to go before the local elections.

A letter to local election candidates offering his support was revealed just 24 hours after a recording emerged of him laying out a pledge to unite the Conservative Party and Reform UK.

In the letter Mr Jenrick said: “I firmly believe that the best way to defeat our opponents is to champion Conservative values. We must not only stand by our Conservative principles but also put them into action.”

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick told the UCL Conservative Association last month he wanted the ‘fight’ against Labour to be ‘united’ (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

He offered to help with association fundraising and noted that he is speaking at events. The letter did not mention Tory leader Kemi Badenoch who defeated him last autumn in the final round.

It comes as Tory MPs are privately questioning Ms Badenoch’s leadership since she took over from Rishi Sunak in November with some openly speculating that she could quit or be forced out.

This comes despite Ms Badenoch having her strongest Prime Minister’s Questions yet this week when she took aim at Sir Keir Starmer over the Supreme Court’s controversial ruling suggesting that only biological women should be considered to be women in terms of female sports or single sex spaces.

But a lack of strong performances previously at PMQs, a failure to produce policies and criticism over her handling of other MPs and the party have raised questions about whether she is the right person to continue to lead the party.

Added to that, the Conservatives are expected to lose hundreds of seats next week. Tory peer Lord Hayward, a leading pollster, has estimated they could lose up to 525 of the 954 seats they are defending. Meanwhile, Nigel Farage and Reform could win an estimated 450 seats.

But many MPs and senior party members are openly speculating that Ms Badenoch could be on her way out leaving a contest between Mr Jenrick and former foreign secretary Sir James Cleverly.

One MP described Ms Badenoch as “too acerbic”.

Oooh this is interesting. Robert Jenrick writing on official-looking paper to candidates standing in this election just to say hi,

offering help and soliciting their views…



In this one, he says his aim is to suppress Reform UK pic.twitter.com/sv5QOX3BL0 — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) April 24, 2025

Another said: “It feels like a matter of time now. Jenrick has clearly never stopped campaigning and Cleverly is quietly turning up to member events to keep himself in the picture.”

A third warned: “We seem to still be losing ground to Farage and Reform and nobody knows what we stand for.”

One former Downing Street adviser described it as “an utter sh** show.”

A Tory spokesman denied that they are concerned Mr Jenrick is running a shadow leadership campaign.

The Independent has contacted Mr Jenrick for comment.