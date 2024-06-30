Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

It has been seven long years since the White Stripes song Seven Nation Army became an anthem for a new generation of Labour voters.

In 2017 the chant ‘Oh Jeremy Corbyn’ rang out at music festivals and political rallies as young people got behind the socialist firebrand. But fast forward to 2024 and not only is Mr Corbyn not Labour leader, he is no longer a member of the party he championed for 40 years and is running as an independent.

Unfortunately for the man who has served Islington North since 1983, not all of his supporters appear to know that, and that could at least partly explain why the veteran campaigner appears to have a real fight on his hands despite winning a majority of 26,000 in 2019.

Then Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn (right) alongside shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer during a press conference in central London in 2019 ( PA Archive )

A Survation poll commissioned for left-wing news website Novara Media just over a week before polling day showed that he is on 29 per cent, 14 points below Labour rival Praful Nargund.

WhenThe Independent visited the constituency to speak to the former Labour leader on the campaign trail, we found at least some voters who were still not aware he had been expelled from the party by his successor Keir Starmer.

Among them was Darren, 49, who said: “I’ve been a Labour voter all my life and I’ll be backing Jeremy again, he’s a brilliant MP and takes principled stands on things unlike others who I think are in it for the money.”

Whether any voter confusion about which party he represents will translate to the ballot box will be answered on 4 July. But in the meantime, the trip to north London was a chance to see how, for some, his rather unlikely rock star persona remains undiminished.

Mr Corbyn prepares to dance alongside a young environmental activist on the campaign trail ( Joe Middleton )

Soon mobbed by a crowd, the 75-year-old is stopped and asked for selfies as dozens of people gather on Navigator Square, at Archway, to help his campaign.

Four children wearing Arsenal shirts join Mr Corbyn in cheering ‘up the Gunners’ as their parents take a picture and he chats to them about how they are getting on at school. Their beaming parents thank him and say they will vote for him.

Next he greets young people from Green New Deal Rising and dances alongside one of the activists, which is later uploaded to Tik Tok overlaid with the viral “Is somebody gonna match my freak?” song.

Through a megaphone he reaffirms his values to the crowd, including his staunch opposition to privatisation of the NHS and support for the Palestinians.

The veteran MP retains his support among the young, including Elva O’Donovan, 21, and Toni Kazmeier, 22,who travelled up from Brighton to support his campaign ( Joe Middleton )

Elva O’Donovan, 21, and Toni Kazmeier, 22, joined the canvass having travelled up from their Brighton home to support him.

“His policies are very appealing to young people on climate change and his stance on Gaza is a really important reason that I support him,” Ms O’Donovan says. “He wants to tax the rich, he’s a socialist, he has a lot of integrity as well, his stances never change, he’s a man of the people.”

Speaking to The Independent, Mr Corbyn acknowledged his campaign has faced challenges after Rishi Sunak’s surprise announcement in May that a general election would be held in July. But with help from his dedicated army of supporters, he has been getting the word out despite the absence of the Labour Party machine.

Mr Corbyn is standing as an independent - but do his constituents all know that? ( PA Wire )

“We’ve got huge amounts of people helping, we’ve built the campaign in less than four weeks,” he says. “We’ve had hundreds of people volunteering, we have knocked probably 25 to 30,000 doors already.”

Mr Corbyn admitted that some constituents did not know he had been expelled from Labour, but added that after weeks of campaigning “more realise I’m independent and that my values are the same”.

Groups of canvassers, including his son Tommy Corbyn, head off to talk to constituents as cars beep their horns in support and another enthusiastic voter runs up to shake Mr Corbyn’s hand.

Shoaib Malik would prefer that Mr Corbyn was still Labour leader ( Joe Middleton )

Heading towards Archway Station there are dozens of placards supporting the incumbent. Hussain Mohammed, 42, who works at Cafe Metro, said Mr Corbyn had been an “outstanding” local MP.

“Jeremy Corbyn is loved here,” he says. “He’s a professional and anytime you have a problem he will look to help. He is a wonderful man and regular customer, he was here a few days ago.”

Paul Renford, 47 and who lives locally, said much the same: “Everyone loves Jeremy. He helped me a couple of times and is a local person. There are not a of candidates who are authentic and that work hard for you.”

Shoaib Malik, 30, who runs Golden Dry Cleaners on Holloway Road, added: “I feel like he understands the concerns of regular local people, small businesses and the NHS.

“He’s on the side of people who cannot afford to send their children to private school. He’s a fantastic candidate and I would prefer him as leader rather than Keir Starmer.”

The candidates for Islington North are Vikas Aggarwal (Lib Dem); Jeremy Corbyn (Independent); Karen Harries (Conservative); Paul Josling (Independent); Sheridan Kates (Green); Praful Nargund (Labour); Martyn Nelson (Reform UK).