Jeremy Hunt has given his strongest indication yet that he is poised to cut taxes in next week’s mini-budget.

The chancellor hinted that business levies would be slashed to boost the economy- and help fund the NHS - when he sets out his autumn statement on Wednesday.

Higher tax revenues and lower borrowing costs have given the Treasury billions of pounds more in what is called "fiscal headroom".

In a move that risks accusations the Conservatives are favouring the wealthy he is considering cutting inheritance tax, as well as lowering taxes for small businesses.

The chancellor told the Independent that for those who want light at end of the tunnel on tax cuts this week’s fall in inflation was “very significant”.

“What that means is now we can see that inflation has halved… we can move to the next part of our plan, which is long-term economic growth,” he said.

He refused to be drawn on individual measures ahead of next week but added “the priority should always be business tax cuts if you have headroom for cuts”.

“Because in the end what we need to do is to improve the long-term capacity of the British economy to generate the wealth we need to pay for the NHS,” he said.

Tax cuts for small businesses could include raising the threshold at which they pay VAT from £85,000 to £90,000.

It is thought that Mr Hunt will also extend “full expensing”, a way for firms to offset their investments against corporation tax payments.

The chancellor is facing mounting pressure from Tory MPs to cut taxes, with the overall tax burden at a post-war high and economic growth flatlining.

Inheritance tax is charged at 40 per cent on estates worth more than £325,000, with an extra £175,000 allowance for estates passed on to children or grandchildren.

The Treasury is reportedly considering cutting the rate to 30 per cent and increasing the threshold at which it kicks in, though a source said changes to the tax could be pushed back to the budget next spring.

Mr Hunt has held firm against tax cuts, saying he would like to do them in the future but arguing that the most important task was to tame inflation.

But, after inflation fell by more than expected, to 4.6 per cent, the chancellor has faced increasing calls to use that extra flexibility to lower taxes.

Mr Hunt is thought to believe slashing inheritance tax cut would not fuel inflation and would also be significantly cheaper than an income tax cut.

Despite a view that inheritance tax is widely unpopular, just over one in 20 estates in the UK pay the levy.