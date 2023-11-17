Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Senior Tories have slammed plans to strip the right to free prescriptions from benefits claimants who don’t look for work, warning the government risks descending into the politics of “hate”.

Former deputy prime minister Lord Heseltine said ministers should not “use the health service as a sanction”.

Doctors’ leaders also hit out and accused the government of holding people’s health “to ransom”.

The furious reaction erupted after the government announced a new crackdown that will see those who "coast" on benefits and refuse to take a job lose access to free prescriptions and dental treatment among other things.

The chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the move, a plank of a wider ‘back to work plan’ expected in next week’s autumn statement, was necessary to stop "anyone choosing to coast on the hard work of taxpayers".

But it sparked a backlash from senior Conservatives including former heath ministers.

Tory grandee Lord Heseltine said that he was “all for persuading people to go back to work” but said the “last thing anyone should do is attack people on health grounds”.

In a warning to the government, he added: “I’m wary of zealots’ interests welling up into hate politics – they need to be careful.”

Former health secretary Stephen Dorrell said that all governments faced the difficult question of who should receive benefits “but making a virtue of withdrawing healthcare support from people who by implication need it, is deliberately unpleasant”.

He also predicted the plans could end up in court.

“It wouldn't surprise me if there isn't some clause in one of the human rights pieces (of legislation) that could be used to at least make this arguable in front of a court,” he said.

Another former Tory health minister Steve Brine said he was concerned because while “there are always those who abuse the system, there are many in-between who could simply fall further into the margins and drive health inequalities.”

Dr Latifa Patel from the British Medical Association said the government should not hold “people’s health to ransom, especially when their poor health may be the very reason they are unable to work in the first place”.

“Removing people’s access to the medication that they need would not only be cruel, risking real harm, but also counterintuitive,” she said, as unwell people would pile further pressure and expense on NHS

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting said there were already sanctions for those “taking the mick” but he added: “I don't see how limiting people's access to health care is going to be effective or ethical.”

The plans will not affect anyone with a long-term health condition, disability or who has children, DWP sources said.

The measures are expected to impact tens of thousands of people, out of more than a million universal credit claimants.

They will kick in if someone is judged to have been “disengaged” for six months.

As well as prescriptions they would also be cut off from cheaper mobile phone packages, help from energy suppliers, with funeral costs and travel discount schemes.

Tase Oputu, the chair of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society in England, said it was “deeply concerned” about the inequalities that already exist around prescription charges and access to medicine.

“No-one should be faced with a financial barrier to getting the medicines they need, regardless of their employment status,” she said. “Being unable to afford your medicines leads to poor health, lost productivity and costly and avoidable hospital admissions.”

The DWP has been approached for comment.