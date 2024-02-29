Jeremy Hunt could scrap ‘non-dom’ loophole in next week’s Budget

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jeremy Hunt is said to be considering scrapping the non-dom tax loophole in a bid to fund national insurance or income tax cuts.

The chancellor is looking at the move ahead of next week’s Budget, in what would be a major blow to Labour’s post-election spending plans.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party has promised to pay for NHS reform and school breakfast clubs with the money it would raise by scrapping the tax break, which lets foreign nationals living in Britain avoid paying tax on overseas earnings.

It believes the move would raise around £2bn, but if Mr Hunt scraps or drastically alters the non-dom regime, Labour will have to find the money to fund the pledges elsewhere.

Jeremy Hunt is considering scrapping the non-dom loophole (PA Wire)

Mr Hunt has reportedly been handed a “secret project list” of revenue-raising measures that would help him fund further pre-election giveaways to win over voters.

He is prepared to take the move, first reported by the Financial Times, if pre-budget forecasts deteriorate in the run-up to next Wednesday’s statement.

The non-dom loophole was thrust into the spotlight when The Independent revealed that Akshata Murty, Rishi Sunak’s wife, had used it to save potentially millions of pounds.

Ms Murty, whose family business is estimated to be worth around £3.5bn, later said she would no longer claim the status on her worldwide earnings. At the time she said she did not want her tax status to be a “distraction for my husband or to affect my family”.

But Labour has ruthlessly attacked the PM over The Independent’s revelation, with Sir Keir accusing Mr Sunak of desperately holding onto his “beloved non-dom status”.

Mr Sunak has been dismissive of Labour’s plans to scrap the loophole, describing Sir Keir’s attacks on the status as “this non-dom thing”.

And Mr Hunt has said abolishing the tax break does not “make sense” and would be the “wrong thing” to do.

Asked about the idea, he told BBC Radio Four: “These are foreigners who could live easily in Ireland, France, Portugal, Spain. They all have these schemes. All things being equal, I would rather they stayed here and spent their money here.”

Labour mocked the potential u-turn on the tax status, with a source saying: “We will wait and see whether the chancellor manages to get this past Rishi Sunak given his family finances.”

Labour has said it will not reverse Mr Hunt’s tax cuts if it comes to power after the election, expected this autumn, meaning the party may have to find other ways to fund its existing spending pledges.

It has committed to spending £1.1bn on NHS operations, scans and appointments, £171m for health scanners, £111m for dental appointments and £365m for primary school breakfast clubs.

The remainder would be spent on additional funding for the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish governments.

Rachel Reeves has warned Labour will inherit the worst economic outlook since the Second World War (PA Wire)

The plans emerged as shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves warned Labour is set to inherit the worst economic situation of any incoming government “since the Second World War” if the party comes into power at the next general election.

Speaking with Sky News, Rachel Reeves pointed to “debt interest payments, growth, living standards and taxation” as she accused the Conservative Party of “burning the whole house down” during its time in government.

She told the broadcaster: “This is the worst inheritance any incoming government will have had since the Second World War in terms of debt interest payments, growth, living standards and taxation.

“(Former chancellor) George Osborne said in 2010 that they were going to fix the roof. What they’ve done is smash the windows, broken the door down and are burning the whole house down.

“That is the reality for whoever is prime minister and chancellor after the next election – that’s the inheritance that whoever forms the next government is going to have to deal with.”

Ms Reeves signalled she would potentially replicate any impending tax cuts, but they would need to be in line with her fiscal rules.

She said: “Fiscal responsibility is non-negotiable for me. The sums have to add up.

“Everything will be subject to the fiscal rules I’ve set out.

“I want taxes on working people to be lower. But it has to be affordable.”

Next week’s Budget is one of the last major set pieces for the government before voters head to the polls.

With the Conservatives facing a heavy defeat, Mr Hunt is under pressure to find the cash for a cut to income tax or national insurance.

He is said to prefer a national insurance cut, following a reduction in the tax announced in November’s budget, as well as a vape tax.

It is thought he may introduce a “vaping products levy” to be paid on imports and by manufacturers to try to make the habit unaffordable for children.