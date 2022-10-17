Jeremy Hunt to set out spending cuts today in emergency statement

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liz Truss’s new chancellor Jeremy Hunt will set out billions of pounds of savings to stabilise the public finances in an emergency statement on Monday.

Following his statement later this morning around 11am, the chancellor will address the Commons on Monday at 3.30pm ahead of the publication of his full, medium-term fiscal plan on 31 October.

The move is an attempt to reassure the financial markets and furious Tory MPs after weeks of turmoil in the wake of sacked chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s £43bn mini-budget tax giveaway.

Yet those efforts could come to nought this week if Tory MPs decide that a change of leader is required – with three members of the party already breaking ranks to call on her to go.

Crispin Blunt, Andrew Bridgen and Jamie Wallis all called on the PM to quit on Sunday, while other senior figures offered scathing criticism and predicted she may face.

Senior members of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers held talks on Friday evening on rule changes and the possible process involved in replacing Ms Truss, according to The Times.

1922 Committee chair Sir Graham Brady returns from holiday early today to count the number of letters of no-confidence already posted. It is thought Sir Graham could discuss the matter with the PM if a lot of letters are submitted this week.

Ms Truss is ready meet with moderate Tory MPs in the One Nation group on Monday evening in a desperate to save her premiership – as some MPs discuss whether sufficient opposition can be made clear to force her removal within days.

Mr Blunt was the first MP to demand her exit on Sunday, telling Channel 4’s Andrew Neil Show on Sunday: “I think the game is up and it’s now a question as to how the succession is managed.”

Mr Wallis said Ms Truss “no longer holds the confidence of this country”, while Mr Bridgen also called for her to quit, saying: “We cannot carry on like this.

It came at the end of another extraordinary weekend in British politics, that even saw US president Joe Biden intervene to call Ms Truss’s economic vision a “mistake”.

Mr Hunt, who carried out a media blitz over the weekend, insisted that Ms Truss was still in charge – even as he made clear a complete U-turn on her ideas, with a tough package of tax rises and “difficult” spending cuts, were now needed.

Former transport secretary Grant Shapps – who has reportedly been floated as a potential successor to the PM – wrote in The Times that the party needed to “bin the infighting and ideology” but did not explicitly back Ms Truss.

“We as a party have two years to get ourselves out of this hole, and it’s a deep hole when it comes to public confidence … MPs are overwhelmingly predisposed to supporting a competent leader.”

Former chief whip Andrew Mitchell, an ally of Mr Hunt, told the BBC’s World This Weekend: “We’ve got to see what happens in the next few days. If she cannot do the job … I’m afraid that she will go.”

Tory MP Robert Halfon, chairman of the education select committee, appeared on Sky News and declined to deny that MPs are considering installing a new leader. “We’re all talking to see what can be done about it.”

He said Ms Truss’s and her team to “libertarian jihadists” who treated the whole country as kind of laboratory mice,” he said.

Senior Conservative Alicia Kearns also told Times Radio that the question of whether Ms Truss should continue in charge is “incredibly difficult”. Stuart Rose, a Tory peer and the chair of Asda, said the PM was a “busted flush”.

The pound re-bounded on Monday morning following news the new chancellor would make an emergency fiscal statement.

The Treasury said Mr Hunt’s statements today – following talks over the weekend with the new prime minister – was designed to “ensure sustainable public finances underpin economic growth”.

Earlier Mr Hunt told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme that Ms Truss remains “in charge” and insisted voters can still put their faith in her.

“She’s listened. She’s changed. She’s been willing to do that most difficult thing in politics, which is to change tack,” he said. “What we’re going to do is to show not just what we want but how we’re going to get there.”

The presence of Mr Hunt was welcomed by many MPs, but many senior figures admitted it was an open question whether the PM could still survive the current crisis.

Sir Keir Starmer called on Ms Truss to appear before the Commons on Monday. The Labour leader quipped that Ms Truss is now "in office but not in power".

It comes as a new poll, first published in The Guardian, predicted a landslide for Labour and wipe-out for the Tories.

The poll, by Opinium for the Trades Union Congress and using the MRP method to estimate constituency-level results, put Labour on 411 seats compared to the Tories on 137.

Penny Mordaunt offered the PM her full support, using a piece in The Telegraph to warn that the UK “needs stability, not a soap opera”.

In a sign of how divided the party is, former culture secretary Nadine Dorries hit out at her party colleagues. “I cannot imagine there’s one G7 country which thinks we’re worthy of a place at the table.”

“The removal of one electorally successful PM, the disgraceful plotting to remove another by those who didn’t get their way first time round is destabilising our economy and our reputation,” she tweeted.