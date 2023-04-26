Labour MP Jess Phillips under investigation over declaration of interests

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A parliamentary watchdog has launched an investigation into shadow minister Jess Phillips’s declaration of interests.

The Standards Commissioner opened a probe on 24 April over an alleged breach of the MPs’ Code of Conduct.

The allegation relates to paragraph 14 of the code, which concerns the registration of financial interests.

Under the code, MPs must be “open and frank in drawing attention to any relevant interest in any proceeding of the House or its Committees, and in any communications with Ministers, Members, public officials or public office holders”.

Ms Phillips was reprimanded last year after an investigation by the watchdog found she had failed to register a number of outside earnings within the 28-day deadline set by the Commons.

These included a payment for a guest appearance on the TV show Have I Got News For You, which the shadow safeguarding minister said had been an “administrative oversight”.

The commissioner decides whether an MP has broken rules after an inquiry.

Under the MP’s Code of Conduct MPs are required to “always be open and frank in drawing attention to any relevant interest” earned from outside Parliament.

More follows.