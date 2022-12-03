World’s first job guarantee trial ‘eliminates’ long-term unemployment

A world-first trial in which people in an Austrian town were guaranteed a job has “eliminated” long-term unemployment there.

The pilot programme designed by Oxford University economists for the Lower Austria municipality of Marienthal was launched in 2020 and offered residents unconditional and well-paid work for more than 12 months.

New results, shared with The Independent, show the policy left participants happier, more financially secure, and more involved in their community – as well as vanquishing joblessness in a region that has previously struggled with it.