World’s first job guarantee trial ‘eliminates’ long-term unemployment

One man with 600 failed job applications over three years is now in work

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Saturday 03 December 2022 15:46
Jobs given to participants in the programme include work in carpentry, renovation, gardening, elderly care, and office administration.

A world-first trial in which people in an Austrian town were guaranteed a job has “eliminated” long-term unemployment there.

The pilot programme designed by Oxford University economists for the Lower Austria municipality of Marienthal was launched in 2020 and offered residents unconditional and well-paid work for more than 12 months.

New results, shared with The Independent, show the policy left participants happier, more financially secure, and more involved in their community – as well as vanquishing joblessness in a region that has previously struggled with it.

